Growing Need for More Secure Transport Networks Reinforces Critical Role of Leading Industry Initiative Driving Record-Setting Achievements and Cutting-Edge Innovations

Coriant, a leading supplier of packet optical, IP, and SDN solutions to Tier 1 global service providers and web-scale Internet operators, today announced that it has been awarded this year's Celtic-Plus Innovation Award for its contributions to the Safe and Secure European Routing (SASER) project. The Innovation Award, presented at the Celtic-Plus event held earlier this year in Barcelona, is important as it recognizes the impact and commercial success of the project. Coriant was recognized for demonstrated achievements and its successful role as head of workgroup 3 "Safe and Secure Networks by Reliable Transport Technology" in the SASER-SIEGFRIED sub-project.

The goal of the SASER research program was to provide the scientific, technical, and technological concepts and solutions for secure, reliable, and scalable transport networks at sustainable costs and energy. This Celtic-Plus Innovation Award follows collaboration between Coriant and Orange and the successful demonstration of record-setting multi-terabit transmission across a 762 kilometer link in the Orange optical transport network, a field trial conducted in cooperation with the Celtic-Plus SASER project.

"Celtic-Plus has been an important force in the European industry by stimulating innovation and tackling tough network challenges, including demand for greater efficiencies at the transport layer," said Uwe Fischer, Executive Vice President of R&D/PLM, and Chief Technology Officer, Coriant. "We were pleased to support the Celtic-Plus SASER project and to collaborate with industry leaders like Orange to help advance the state of transport network architectures and technologies."

Coriant has contributed 55 technical publications as part of its leadership role in the Celtic-Plus SASER project, and the knowledge garnered and technology achievements demonstrated through the course of the project have been incorporated into many of its market-leading solutions, including Coriant CloudWave™ Optics, the Coriant Groove™ G30 Network Disaggregation Platform, and the Coriant hiT 7300 Multi-Haul Transport Platform.

The work of Coriant within the project was partially funded by the Bundesministerium für Bildung und Forschung (German Federal Ministry for Education and Research).

About Celtic-Plus

Celtic-Plus is an industry-driven European research initiative to define, perform and finance through public and private funding, common R&D projects in the area of telecommunications, new media, future Internet, and applications services focusing on a new "Smart Connected World" paradigm.

About Coriant

Coriant delivers innovative and dynamic networking solutions for a fast-changing and cloud-centric business world. The Coriant portfolio of SDN-enabled, edge-to-core packet optical networking and DCI solutions enables network operators to cost-efficiently scale network capacity, reduce operational complexity, and create the resilient foundation for a new generation of mobile, video, and cloud services. Coriant serves leading network operators around the world, including mobile and fixed line service providers, cloud and data center operators, Web 2.0 content providers, cable MSOs, government agencies, and large enterprises. With a distinguished heritage of technology innovation and service excellence, Coriant is helping its global customers maximize the value of their network infrastructure as demand for bandwidth explodes and the communications needs of businesses and consumers continue to evolve. Learn more at www.coriant.com and follow us on Twitter for the latest @Coriant news and information.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170815005153/en/

Contacts:

Coriant

Scott Larson, +1.978.250.3433

scott.larson@coriant.com