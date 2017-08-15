X-Ray Inspection System Market to Reach $860 Million by 2023: Driven by the Use of 3D X-ray Inspection Systems in a Wide Range of Industries

DUBLIN, August 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The X-ray inspection system market is expected to be valued at USD 860.5 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.51% between 2017 and 2023. Growing consumer awareness raising the bar of safety and quality standards acts as a driver for the growth of the X-ray inspection system market. Moreover, stringent government regulations due to security concerns, and demand from both developed and developing economies also drive the growth of this market.

This report segments the X-ray inspection system market on the basis of technique, dimension, vertical, and geography. Digital imaging held a larger share of the X-ray inspection system market based on technique in 2016. The increased use of systems based on digital imaging technique for detection of damages such as cracks, reduction in time of image processing, and 3D visualization ability contribute to a high growth of the market for this segment.

3D X-ray inspection system market is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this market can be attributed to the use of 3D X-ray inspection systems in a wide range of industries, from semiconductors to automotive manufacturing, and their vital role in quality control. These systems also allow manufacturers to diagnose issues such as metal bridging, foreign materials, and construction defects in 3D planes.

The oil and gas vertical held the largest share of the X-ray inspection system market in 2016. X-ray inspection systems are widely used in both the downstream as well as upstream segments of the oil and gas wells. X-ray inspection systems are highly efficient in delivering solutions for the pressure vessels, pipes, boilers, and valves inspections, which, in turn, is driving the growth of this market.



3D X-Ray Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Nikon Metrology NV

Nordson Dage

North Star Imaging, Inc.

Smiths Detection, Inc.

VJ Group, Inc.

Visiconsult X-Ray Systems & Solutions GmbH

Yxlon International GmbH

