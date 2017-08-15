WATERLOO, ONTARIO and REDWOOD CITY, CALIFORNIA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ: BBRY)(TSX: BB) and Appdome, the mobile industry's first cloud hub for mobile app integration, announced today they are enabling codeless integration of secure voice, video and messaging capabilities. Available under Appdome's newest service category, Secure Messaging, the BBM® Enterprise SDK (software development kit) offers a proven and growing set of secure communications capabilities that mobile app developers and integrators can use to realize faster time-to-market, enhanced scalability, performance security and reduced costs.

"With BBM Enterprise SDK, app developers no longer have to focus on the nuances and complexities of securing communications; instead they can focus on building solutions for enterprises, clients and customers," explains Tom Tovar, CEO of Appdome. "Like other mobile integration choices performed on Appdome, enterprise users can integrate this secure communication platform in a matter of seconds without making changes to code."

Secure User Experience Designed for Mobile, Built for Immediacy

BlackBerry entered the Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market in February 2017 with the introduction of its BBM Enterprise SDK which provides mobile-native secure messaging, voice and video capabilities for iOS and Android. By leveraging BlackBerry's comprehensive, secure communications framework for mobile applications and services, developers can focus more on what matters most versus worrying about the complexities of developing secure messaging capabilities and an IT infrastructure. Additional benefits include:

-- Seamless Protection of Chats, Voice and Video: Groups within an organization, regardless of industry, can enjoy context-specific, secure collaboration sessions with Team Chats. -- Secure Organizational Data and Regulatory Compliance: IT professionals can manage a broad range of services, including BBM Enterprise policies, entitlements and authentication, through a single-cloud based console called BlackBerry Enterprise Identity. There is no hardware to purchase, new servers to install or new OS updates to make. -- Extended Secure Interactions: Enterprise-grade encryption protects messages sent between Android, iPhone and BlackBerry devices, even if the recipient is a non-BBM Enterprise user. -- Immediate Collaboration and Increased Accountability: Users can begin collaborating with co-workers immediately, searching by first and last name or even job title. Additionally, team members know when colleagues receive and read messages, which helps workflows and increased accountability.

"Consumer messaging applications, particularly when used to conduct business, are a basket of unnecessary risk to organizations of any size in every industry," said Marty Beard, chief operating officer at BlackBerry. "The BBM Enterprise SDK puts BlackBerry's expertise and legacy in secure mobile communications in the hands of developers, empowering them with the ability to securely connect employees with colleagues, clients, and customers. Furthermore, now with one-click integration on Appdome, we are eliminating the cost and complexity of integrating messaging, voice and video capabilities into existing applications and services."

Two Layers of Security

The BBM Enterprise SDK builds on BlackBerry's security model and protects data at rest and in-transit, which helps fill the gaps in enterprise security. There are two layers of security offered:

-- Distributed PGP-like Model Encryption: Sender and recipient have unique public/private encryption and signing keys. These are generated on the device and controlled by the enterprise. Each message uses new random symmetric key for message encryption. -- TLS Encryption (between the smart device and the BBM Infrastructure): Helps protect BBM Messages from eavesdropping or manipulation.

The BBM Enterprise SDK implementation with Appdome builds on existing work between the two companies, most recently adding the BlackBerry Dynamics platform as part of its fusion process. To learn more about the Appdome platform and BBM Enterprise SDK, or to request a demo, visit http://www.Appdome.com or https://us.blackberry.com/enterprise/bbm-enterprise-sdk.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry is a mobile-native security software and services company dedicated to securing people, devices, processes and systems for today's enterprise. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company was founded in 1984 and operates in North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East, Latin America and Africa. The Company trades under the ticker symbols "BB" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and "BBRY" on the NASDAQ. For more information, visit www.BlackBerry.com.

About Appdome

Appdome is a productivity platform for mobile integration, providing the rapid integration of multiple third-party functions to apps, shortening the deployment cycle and connecting mobile apps to other services on demand. The codeless service operates as a mobile integration workflow in the cloud, and allows users to perform integration projects on the final application package. No source code or development expertise is required. Likewise, no modifications to an app or an SDK are required to complete integration projects on the platform. The solution is currently used by the world's leading financial, healthcare and e-commerce companies to support productivity, compliance and security for consumers and employees. Appdome was rated a "Cool Vendor" in Mobile Security by Gartner in 2015. The company is based in Silicon Valley, United States and Tel Aviv, Israel. For more information, visit www.appdome.com.

