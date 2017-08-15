Stock News Now: ImpactPPA, Inc. Discusses the Company's Blockchain-enabled Ethereum-based Utility Platform in New SNNLive Video Interview with StockNewsNow.com

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2017 / StockNewsNow.com, The Official MicroCap News Source™, today published an SNNLive Video Interview with James Young and Dan Bates, CTO and CEO of ImpactPPA, Inc., a private company. ImpactPPA (IMP) is an independent blockchain-enabled Ethereum-based utility platform providing clean energy solutions to the developing nations of the world by decentralizing traditional energy financing, energy generation, and transmission, according to the company's website (see here: www.impactppa.com). The video interview was recorded on Wednesday, August 9th, 2017 at SNN's Studio in Los Angeles, CA.

Click the following link to watch the SNNLive Video Interview on StockNewsNow.com:

ImpactPPA, Inc. - Blockchain-enabled Ethereum-based Utility Platform Providing Clean Energy Solutions to the Developing Nations of the World

About ImpactPPA, Inc.

ImpactPPA (IMP) is an independent blockchain-enabled Ethereum-based utility platform providing clean energy solutions to the developing nations of the world by decentralizing traditional energy financing, energy generation, and transmission. ImpactPPA's mission is to make electrical energy readily available to 1.2 billion people - 16% of world's population - without electricity while reducing the effects of global climate change. Learn more about ImpactPPA's mission by visiting www.impactppa.com.

