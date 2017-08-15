

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares extended gains from the previous session on Tuesday as oil prices steadied after sharp overnight falls and the euro edged lower against the dollar, helped by comments from New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley backing another rate hike this year.



Safe-haven assets such as gold and the Japanese yen eased after North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un said he would watch the actions of the United States for a while longer before making a decision to fire a missile near Guam.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 21 points or 0.42 percent at 5,142 in late opening deals after rising 1.2 percent on Monday.



Danone shares rallied more than 2 percent on a Bloomberg report that activist fund Corvex Management has built a stake in the French yogurt maker.



