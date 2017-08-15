

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British house price inflation eased for the second straight month in June, though slightly, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Tuesday.



The house price index climbed 4.9 percent year-over-year in June, just below the 5.0 percent rise in May, which was revised up from a 4.7 percent increase reported earlier.



The average UK house price was GBP 223,000 in June, which was GBP 10,000 higher than in the same month of the prior year and GBP 2,000 higher than last month.



House price inflation in England alone was 5.2 percent in June. House prices grew 3.6 percent in Wales and 2.9 percent rise seen in Scotland.



On a regional basis, London remained the region with the highest average house price at GBP 482,000, followed by the South East and the East of England.



On a monthly basis, house prices increased 0.8 percent at the end of the second quarter.



