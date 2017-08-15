3DP Drives High Growth Opportunities in Food, Consumer Electronics, Entertainment, Jewelry, and Apparel Industries

DUBLIN, August 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Disruptive Manufacturing Technologies for Consumer Goods" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

With technological advancements transforming the consumer goods market, additive manufacturing is set to create high impact in the near future. Additive manufacturing has garnered increased interest from industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing in the past few years for prototyping and production applications. The technology has advanced multi-fold in terms of functionalities, design, equipment, and materials to serve the rapidly changing demands of end-users in multiple industries.



In North America, material development and manufacturing processes are driving development trends. The European market is geared towards addressing the material requirement (biodegradable material) and market expansion activities. The Asia-Pacific market is supporting lean and green manufacturing technologies and R&D activities are supported through government grants.



Mass customization, lean manufacturing, increasing customer demands, and digitization trends drive the need for advanced technologies in consumer goods market. Addressing post processing needs, achieving economies of scales can hamper mass adoption of 3DP. By 2022, Frost & Sullivan believes that 3DP technologies can have wide-scale adoption in consumer goods market delivering increased value at low price points.



The technology and innovation report captures the impact of 3D printing on consumer goods manufacturing industry. Impact is assessed for application sectors such as food and beverages, consumer electronics, apparels, entertainment, and accessories (jewelry).



Key Questions answered in the study:



1. What is the significance of 3DP in manufacturing consumer goods?

2. What are the key applications impacted by 3DP?

3. What are the key factors that influence development and adoption?

4. Who are the key innovators and how are they driving innovation?

5. What is the role of patents in driving R&D activities?

6. What is the influence of different stakeholders on innovation ecosystem?

7. What is the impact of 3DP across different applications?

8. What is the prospect for technology in 2022?

9. What strategies companies should embrace to remain competitive?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Explanation of Research Methodology

1.4 Key Findings - Applications, Regional Trends and Activities

1.5 Key Findings - R&D Activities, Patents, and Opportunities in 2022



2. Status Review of Disruptive Technology Driving Manufacturing

2.1 Manufacturing of Consumer Goods with 3DP

2.2 What is the need for 3DP?

2.3 Industry Advancements in Meeting End-user Demands

2.4 Classification of Consumer Goods

2.5 Technology Segmentation of 3DP

2.6 3DP Value Chain and the Impact on Stakeholders



3. Applications Assessment

3.1 Application Landscape - Consumer Electronics and Food and Beverage Sectors

3.2 Application Landscape - Apparels, Entertainment, and Jewelery

3.3 Technology Advancement in Consumer Electronics

3.4 Technology Advancement in Food and Beverages Sector

3.5 Technology Advancement in Apparels and Jewelry

3.6 Technology Advancement in Entertainment Industry



4. Development and Adoption Factor Assessment

4.1 Summary of Key Drivers and Restraints Influencing Development and Adoption

4.2 Global Key Driving Factors for the Period between 2017 and 2022 - Mass Customization and Digitization

4.3 Global Key Driving Factors for the Period between 2017 and 2022 - Rapid Response and Lean Manufacturing

4.4 Global Key Challenging Factors for the Period between 2017 and 2022 - Variation in Material Selection and Post Processing Needs

4.5 Global Key Challenging Factors for the Period between 2017 and 2022 - IP Infringement and Economies of Scale



5. Innovation Ecosystem, Key Innovations, and Key Innovator Profiles

5.1 Role of Innovation Ecosystem Stakeholders - Regulatory Agencies, Academia, and Collaborations

5.2 Role of Innovation Ecosystem Stakeholders - Funding Agencies, Corporate

5.3 Innovative 3D Printers for Food and Beverages Sector - Choc Edge, ZMorph, Biozoon

5.4 Innovative 3D Printers for Food and Beverages Sector - Dovetailed, TNO, ByFlow

5.5 Key Innovators in Manufacturing of Edible Products - Wacker, 3D Systems

5.6 Key Innovators in Manufacturing of Edible Products - Natural Machines, SMRC, ICL

5.7 Key Innovators in Entertainment and Apparels - Kniterate, ShareCloth, and Wiiv Wearables

5.8 Key Innovators in Entertainment and Apparels - Sols, Doob Group, and Nano Dimension

5.9 Innovators in Jewelry and Other Consumer Goods - Blueberries and EnvisionTec

5.10 Innovators in Jewelry and Other Consumer Goods - Lockheed Martin, Toyze, and 3D Hubs

5.11 Illustrative Key Stakeholders in the Innovation Ecosystem

5.12 Stakeholder Influence Assessment

5.13 Stakeholder Influence Assessment Explained



6. Innovation Indicator Assessment and Global Innovation Hotspots

6.1 Patent Trends in 3DP of Consumer Goods

6.2 Patent Focus Areas

6.3 Key Collaborations to Accelerate Adoption

6.4 Technology Development and Adoption Trend in USA

6.5 Technology Development and Adoption Trend in Europe

6.6 Technology Development and Adoption Trend in Asia Pacific



7. Technology Impact Assessment, 2017-2022

7.1 Global Technology Impact of 3DP in Consumer Goods, Assessment Period 2017?2022

7.2 Criteria Description - Customers and Wide-scale Adoption

7.3 Criteria Description - Profitability and Market Entry Barriers

7.4 Criteria Description - Market Segmentation

7.5 Global Technology Impact of 3DP in Consumer Goods, Assessment Period 2017?2022 - Key Conclusions



8. Roadmap, 2017 to 2022 and Growth Opportunities

8.1 Roadmap of Impact and Adoption of 3DP for Consumer Goods Manufacturing, Global, 2017-2022

8.2 Analyst Point of View about Value Add of 3DP for Manufacturing Consumer Goods

8.3 Analyst Point of View about Creating Competitive Advantage

8.4 Analyst Point of View about Key Success Factors



9. Key Patents and Contacts

9.1 Key Patents: 3DP Food Heating System and Manufacturing Method

9.2 Key Patents: Incorporation of Additive Manufacturing in Fabric Production

9.3 Key Patents: Self-service 3D Printer; 3D Printed Activity Toys

9.4 Key Patents: 3DP in Consumer Electronics Research Studies

9.5 Key Patents: 3DP of Fashionable Jewelry

9.6 Key Contacts



10. Legal Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mljp6m/disruptive





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716