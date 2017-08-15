Elda CEO Dario Marenic Clinches Two Executive Awards With Business Worldwide Magazine

LONDON, August 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Pioneering CEO and President of Elda Ltd Dario Marenic has been awarded two accolades in the 2017 Business Worldwide Magazine (BWM) Awards.

The awards celebrate the individuals behind successful companies, recognising the hard work and dedication that puts them at the forefront of their respective industries. Marenic has gained the top spots for the Most Innovative CEO of the Year and Growth and Strategy CEO of the Year, for his native Croatia.

The company started from humble beginnings as a family electronics company over 30 years ago and is today Europe's leading manufacturer of e-liquids for filling electronic cigarettes, exporting to 80 countries throughout the world. For many other family run firms that would enough of an achievement in itself, but Marenic is far from complacent about success and continues to come up with new ideas for the future of the company. Elda began manufacturing e-liquids for this now ubiquitous device ten years ago and has remained at the forefront of innovation ever since. Today the company offers over 500 different flavours and constantly strives to meet the needs of today's demanding customers.

Elda insist that all liquids are eco-friendly, GM free and not tested on animals, and all packaging is made from recycled plastic. This commitment to the environment, coupled with the company's industry leading production techniques has already secured them an AAA rating in European Excellence Accreditation. Their new £2.81 Million testing lab has further secured their top spot in the industry, enabling the company to adhere to new TPD2 regulations on its own premises without outsourcing to external testing labs.

Marenic explains that innovation is a key ingredient to the company's success. "Innovation is my passion, so Elda now has the latest testing technology on the market. This once again places us at the forefront of the industry."

Spokesperson for BWM said the panel were impressed by Marenic's leadership and commitment to growth and innovation. "Elda have paved the way for the E-Cigarette industry and constantly seek to improve and evolve. We hope their story will go on to inspire other companies who also started small and have big ideas."

