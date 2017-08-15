

COBB COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) announced a profit for its second quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $2.67 billion, or $2.25 per share. This was higher than $2.44 billion, or $1.97 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.21 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $28.11 billion. This was up from $26.47 billion last year.



The Home Depot, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $2.67 Bln. vs. $2.44 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.4% -EPS (Q2): $2.25 vs. $1.97 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.2% -Analysts Estimate: $2.21 -Revenue (Q2): $28.11 Bln vs. $26.47 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.2%



