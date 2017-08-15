On August 14 JSC Latvijas Gaze organized webinars for investors with the aim to provide information of company's performance in 6 months of 2017, its second reorganization phase and other topics.
The recorded JSC Latvijas Gaze webinar is available online: http://ej.uz/LG-webinar-rec, and the presentation, demonstrated during the webinar, is available in the attachment.
Vinsents Makaris Head of Investor Relations Phone: + (371) 67 369 144 E-mail: IR@lg.lv
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=641281
