European Chatbots Market Report 2017 - Forecasts to 2023

Intelligent Consumer Engagement has become one of the trends incorporated by the companies to engage their customers. It benefits the companies to market their products & services in effective manner. The customers are also seeking for the user friendly services which can deliver them the product information whenever it is required. This has propelled companies to deploy Chatbots in order to engage the customer and enhance the traffic.



The growth in the artificial intelligence concepts would significantly contribute to the global expansion and adoption of chatbots. Advancements in the technology have further added to the numerous applications of chatbots in numerous areas of an organization. The escalating trend of digitalization and demand for messaging-as-OS platform has added to the attraction of chatbots.



Based on the types, the Chatbots market is segmented into Solution and Services. The Services market is segmented into Professional and Managed Services. Based on the Usages, the market is segmented into Websites, Contact Centers, Social Media, and Mobile Platform. Based on Organization Sizes, the market is segmented into Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises. Based on Deployment Types, the market is segmented into Cloud and On-Premise. The verticals covered under the report include BSFI, Communication, Utilities, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, Government, Retail, Education, and Others.



Based on Country, Chatbots market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe. Germany remained the dominant Country in the Europe Chatbots market in 2016. Russia and France would witness promising CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).



