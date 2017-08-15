

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares rose on Tuesday and the pound dropped after official data showed U.K. consumer prices unexpectedly held steady in July, helping ease the pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates soon.



Consumer price inflation climbed 2.6 percent annually in July, the same rate as seen in June. The annual growth was forecast to rise slightly to 2.7 percent.



Separately, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed that British house price inflation eased for the second straight month in June, though slightly.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 30 points or 0.40 percent at 7,383 in late opening deals after closing 0.6 percent higher the previous day.



Sainsbury's advanced 0.7 percent after the supermarket giant shelved plans to buy convenience store chain Nisa over fear of concerns from the U.K. competition watchdog.



HSBC Holdings was marginally higher on a Bloomberg report that it has hired three executives from Goldman Sachs Group to bolster its Asia-Pacific equities business.



Investment platform specialist Hargreaves Lansdown was little changed after boosting its full-year profit.



Retailer Next tumbled as much as 4 percent on a brokerage downgrade.



