

COBB COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Home Depot Inc. (HD), the world's largest home improvement retailer, on Tuesday lifted its fiscal 2017 earnings and sales forecast after reporting higher second-quarter results with strong comparable sales growth. Both earnings per share and top line beat market estimates.



In pre-market activity, Home Depot shares were gaining 1.8 percent to $156.97.



Craig Menear, chairman, CEO and president, said, 'We were pleased with our results this quarter as our customers rewarded us with the highest quarterly sales in company history. We also achieved the highest quarterly net earnings in company history.'



For fiscal 2017, the company now expects earnings-per-share growth of approximately 13.0 percent from fiscal 2016 to $7.29. The company previously expected earnings-per-share growth of approximately 11 percent. The guidance includes the impact of $7 billion of share repurchases for fiscal 2017.



On average, 32 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $7.25 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Based on its year-to-date performance, the company now expects full-year sales will be up approximately 5.3 percent and comp sales will be up approximately 5.5 percent.



Previously, the company expected sales to be up approximately 4.6 percent and comp sales to be up approximately 4.6 percent.



For the second quarter, net earnings increased 9.5 percent to $2.67 billion from $2.44 billion last year. Earnings per share grew 14.2 percent to $2.25 from $1.97 last year, reflecting a 4.1 percent drop in share count.



Net sales increased 6.2 percent to $28.11 billion from $26.47 billion a year ago. Comparable store sales were positive 6.3 percent, and comp sales for U.S. stores were positive 6.6 percent.



Analysts were looking for earnings of $2.21 per share on sales of $27.82 billion for the quarter.



Gross profit increased 6 percent from last year to $9.46 billion, and operating income grew 8.8 percent to $4.46 billion.



In the quarter, number of customer transactions increased 2.8 percent, average ticket increased 3.6 percent and sales per square foot grew 5.9 percent.



At the end of the second quarter, the company operated a total of 2,282 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico.



