

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's foreign trade surplus decreased in June, as exports fell faster than imports, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Tuesday.



The seasonally adjusted trade surplus shrank to EUR 3.65 billion in June from EUR 4.30 billion in May.



In the corresponding month last year, the surplus was EUR 3.54 billion.



Exports plunged 8.0 percent month-over-month in June and imports fell by 3.0 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, both exports and imports declined by 5.0 percent and 12.0 percent in June from a year ago.



