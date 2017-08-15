Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 15/08/2017 / 18:12 UTC+8 *Fullshare Holdings Limited* _(Stock code: 607)_ *Fullshare Holdings Continues to Expand the Childcare Business* (15 August 2017, Hong Kong)Fullshare is pleased to announce that Sparrow Early Learning Pty Ltd ("*Sparrow*") has completed the acquisition of additional long day care kindergarten centres in Australia. The further acquisitions increase the breadth and depth of experience within the Sparrow group, benefiting families by through improved facilities, care and educational services that can be provided to each of the children. Sparrow is a provider of high quality child education and care operating in Queensland and Victoria, Australia. Sparrow has a philosophy of investing in people and facilities to provide the best possible learning experience for all of its children. CEO of Sparrow, John Bairstow, stated that "Following the successful acquisition and integration of centres in January, these further acquisitions mark another accomplishment in our strategy to provide high quality education and care to as many families as we can". Jonathan Broughton, Co-Head of Investments and Financing of Fullshare Holdings Limited, commented that "Fullshare was excited by the growth of the Sparrow group and the continued focus on providing quality care and learning experiences to Australian children." Simon Morris of All Childcare Sales, who is also a shareholder in Sparrow, brokered the acquisition of the centres by Sparrow. Simon commented that "I am pleased that the strong relationship between Sparrow and All Childcare Sales continues as Sparrow enters the next phase of its long-term growth plans. - End - *About Fullshare Holdings Limited* Fullshare Holdings Limited (SEHK: 607) is a leading conglomerate in China. The Group's businesses encompass tourism, healthcare, property, and renewable energy. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=WAFQXWGQUE [1] Document title: Fullshare and Sparrow 15/08/2017 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e5ecbc6f631b1b19c05db36f6067666c&application_id=601513&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

