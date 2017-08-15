DJ NORNICKEL REPORTS FIRST HALF 2017 INTERIM CONSOLIDATED IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS

PRESS RELEASE 15 August 2017 Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL», «Nornickel», the «Company», the «Group») NORNICKEL REPORTS FIRST HALF 2017 INTERIM CONSOLIDATED IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS Moscow - PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel, the largest refined nickel and palladium producer in the world, today reports IFRS financial results for six months ended June 30, 2017. 1H2017 HIGHLIGHTS · Consolidated revenue increased 11% y-o-y to USD 4.2 billion primarily owing to higher realized metal prices; · EBITDA was down 3% y-o-y to USD 1.7 billion primarily owing to RUB appreciation against USD and one-off increase in social-related expenses. EBITDA margin maintained at an industry-leading level of 41%; · CAPEX was almost flat y-o-y at USD 0.7 billion. Full year CAPEX guidance of USD 2 billion is reiterated; · Net working capital increased to USD 0.8 billion driven mostly by the payment to Rostec for the purchase of copper concentrate; · Free cash flow decreased 17% y-o-y to USD 0.5 billion primarily due to the increase of working capital resulting in FCF/revenue ratio of 12%; · Net debt/EBITDA ratio increased to 1.5x as of June 30, 2017 driven mostly by the payment of interim dividend for 9 months of 2016 in January 2017 in the amount of USD 1.2 billion and the increase of working capital; · In 2Q2017, taking the advantage of favourable market conditions the Company placed two Eurobond issues: USD 1 billion with an annual coupon rate of 4.1% and USD 0.5 billion with an annual coupon rate of 3.85%.The coupon was fixed at the record low level for the Company's issuances on international debt capital markets. · On 24 January 2017, the Company's Board of Directors approved the sale of up to 39.32% stake in the Bystrinskiy (Chita) Project to CIS Natural Resources Fund. The closing of the transaction is expected by the year-end 2017. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS · In July 2017, the Company paid final dividend for 2016 in the amount of USD1.2 billion (or USD7.5 per share); · In July 2017, the Group's subsidiary Bystrinskoye LLC signed an amendment to the credit facility agreement with Sberbank, whereby PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel provided guarantee for the full amount of the loan limit of USD 800 million thus enabling a material reduction of the interest rate and improvement of non-financial terms of the agreement. KEY CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS USD million (unless stated otherwise) 1H2017 1H2016 Change,% Revenue 4,248 3,843 11% EBITDA1 1,744 1,795 (3%) EBITDA margin 41% 47% (6 p.p.) Net profit 915 1,304 (30%) Capital expenditures 699 706 (1%) Free cash flow2 512 619 (17%) Net working capital2 805 4433 82% Net debt2 5,598 4,5513 23% Net debt /12MEBITDA 1.5? 1.2x3 0.3x Dividends paid per share (USD)4 7.4 4.2 76% 1) A non-IFRS measure, for the calculation see the notes below. 2) A non-IFRS measure, for the calculation see an analytical review document ("Data book") available in conjunction with Consolidated IFRS Financial Results on the Company's web site. 3) Reported as of December 31, 2016 4) Paid during the current period MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS The President of Nornickel, Vladimir Potanin, commented on the results: «In the first half of 2017, the Company delivered solid financial results despite volatile commodity markets and unfavourable movement in exchange rates. EBITDA margin remained at the industry-leading level of over 40% while net debt/EBITDA ratio amounted to 1.5x. We stayed on track with the implementation of our capital investments program. In May, Talnakh Concentrator was fully ramped up having reached its target throughput capacity and designed parameters marking an important milestone in the execution of a key investment project of downstream reconfiguration and production assets modernization. With the improved quality of concentrate, expanded metallurgical capacities of Nadezhda Plant and Kola refinery, the Company has managed to fully compensate for the retired metallurgical assets of Nickel Plant decommissioned last year. As a result, we have been able to significantly reduce the low-margin processing of the third-party feed. The construction of another major project, Bystrinsky copper project, has entered completion phase, with the launch scheduled by the year end. Overall, we confirm our initial CAPEX guidance of 2 billion dollars for the year 2017. In the first half of 2017, the management continued with capital structure optimization program aiming at the reduction of the cost of capital. We took advantage of favourable international debt market conditions to place two Eurobond issues yielding record-low interest rates. Consequently, terms of a number of bilateral loans have been renegotiated extending their maturities and decreasing interest costs. Providing shareholder returns remains an important priority for us. We are planning to make an interim dividend recommendation to the Board of Directors by the end of August and subject to its subsequent approval by the shareholders to pay it by the year end». HEALTH AND SAFETY The lost time injury frequency rate (LTIFR) decreased from 0.39 to 0.34 in 1H2017, while number of lost time injuries dropped 13% y-o-y following the roll out of base corporate standards of safety, the launch of video information systems and a risk control project aiming at the reduction of safety-related risks. Regretfully, in 1H2017 the Company suffered one fatal injury (in 1H2016 - 6 fatal accidents). The management considers the health and safety of employees as the key strategic priority and reiterates its strive for a zero fatality rate, as part of which a wide range of initiatives to prevent the occupational injuries is being rolled out. In 1H2017, these initiatives included the following: · 18 internal audits of HSE management system; · 44 employees were fired for violation of health and safety regulations. The Company regretted to report losses of four lives of its employees owing to the explosion at the Zapolyarny mine on July 7, 2017. The Company provided full support and assistance to their families and is currently cooperating with the state authorities to investigate the accident. Life protection remains our top priority. METAL MARKETS Nickel in 1H2017 - high price volatility on the back of healthy global demand and rising ore supply from the Pacific laterite regions; historical underinvestment in conventional sulphide mines and ongoing asset reconfiguration at the world's two largest nickel producers have started to translate into output cuts and downward revision of production targets across the industry; exchange inventories are down YTD, but are still running well above historical averages Nickel price in 1H2017 continued to experience high volatility. Initial expectations for suspensions of almost half of nickel mines in the Philippines resulting from the 2016 environmental audit pushed the nickel price above USD 11,000 per tonne in February. However, since March the news flow from the Pacific region turned negative. Since the surprising relaxation of the ban on the export of unprocessed minerals in Indonesia in January, the local government issued three export permits for nickel ore for a total amount of 6 mln tonnes (approximately 60 thousand tonnes of nickel units) in 1H2017. In the Philippines, the Senate refused to re-appoint Ms Regina Lopez (the main propagator of the tight environmental control over the mining industry and the initiator of the environmental audit of mines) as the Head of Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) thus ruining the market expectations for major mined nickel production cuts in the country. These developments combined with subdued nickel demand in China owing to lukewarm stainless steel output in 2Q17 drove nickel price lower to USD 8,800 per tonne in the beginning of June. The average LME nickel price in 1H2017 was USD 9,761 per tonne, up 10% y-o-y. Global nickel consumption in 1H2017 increased by 2% y-o-y. While demand in China was lower (-1% following extremely strong 1H16), both Europe and the US surprised on the upside with nickel consumption rising 4% and 8%, respectively, driven by strong recovery in stainless, specialty steels and alloys industries. In 1H2017, nickel consumption in batteries increased very strongly, mostly driven by a 38% growth of electric and hybrid vehicles production coupled with the shift towards more nickel-intensive composition

of the cathode materials. Developments on the supply side overall in 1H2017 were quite mixed. In Indonesia, nickel pig iron (NPI) producers continued to ramp up production to add over 90 thousand tonnes of nickel units per annum, while the export of unprocessed ore from the country has been resumed and is gathering momentum. Filipino ore supply also continued to flood the market after a prominent environmentalist Regina Lopez had been removed from the position of the Head of DENR by a House-Senate committee and the initially suspended nickel mines had resumed their output. At the same time, production of high-grade nickel reduced as result of ongoing downstream asset reconfiguration in Russia and Canada and decreased external nickel feed for the largest Chinese nickel cathode producer Jinchuan. Overall, 1H2017 global production of high-grade nickel was down 13% y-o-y. The combined LME and SHFE exchange inventories still remain well above the historical average level despite a reduction by 19 thousand tonnes to 447 thousand tonnes by the end of 1H2017. Nickel outlook - neutral; 2017 market deficit forecast reduced from 100 to 45 thousand tonnes as Indonesia resumed export of unprocessed ore while anticipated production cuts in the Philippines have not materialized; global demand is robust with China's consumption expected to accelerate in 2H17 and consumption running strong in other regions. Following our upward revision of ore export forecast from Indonesia as two new export licenses for a total amount of 2.1 mln tonnes of nickel ore were granted on August 1 (thus bringing the total export quota to 8.1 mln tonnes of nickel ore) and higher ore export assumptions from the Philippines, we reduce our deficit forecast from 100 to 45 thousand tonnes for the full year 2017. Supply uncertainty from the Pacific region has not been completely removed, as, for instance, President of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, lashed out in public at the mining industry promising 'to tax them to death' if damage to the environment persists. This verbal intervention together with lower 2017 production guidance announced by most high-quality nickel producers with combined supply cuts of approximately 60 thousand tonnes y-o-y and recent news on mothballing of Ravensthorpe, provides a certain support for the nickel price's recent recovery above USD 10,000 per tonne. On the demand side, in 2H17 we expect the acceleration of consumption from Chinese stainless industry following the launch of a new 1-million tonnes mill by Delong and expansions by several other stainless steel producers. Nickel consumption in stainless steel outside of China is also expected at healthy levels, with robust recovery in stainless steel output in Europe and the US, forecasted at 3% and 5% y-o-y, respectively, and especially strong growth in the rest of Asia underpinned by the ramp-up of a new Tsingshan stainless steel mill in Indonesia. We also expect stable increase of nickel demand in plating (3% y-o-y) and, most importantly, battery sector demand (up 30% y-o-y), with the latter representing most intriguing long-term growth story. Copper in 1H2017 - price increase accelerating in June driven by revived market optimism regarding the demand outlook and potential supply shortage In 1H2017, copper price was quite volatile. In February, unprecedented supply disruptions from Escondida and Grasberg pushed copper above USD 6,100 per tonne, but as the global mined output normalized in the spring and the copper exchange inventories rose, the metal price weakened to less than USD 5,500 per tonne in May. Starting from June, however, the price started to strengthen to USD 5,900 per tonne as both miners and investors became bullish on the global infrastructure spending, China growth outlook and the potential growth of electrical vehicles. The average LME copper price in 1H2017 increased 22% y-o-y to USD 5,749 per tonne. Copper outlook - neutral; the market to remain well-balanced in the mid-term We believe that recent copper price rally surpassing USD 6,300 per tonne was mostly driven by improved market sentiment, which may last and thus support copper price at high levels in the short-term. However, we do not anticipate major surprises from the metal's fundamentals. We expect that a number of new large projects, which were delayed or put on hold in 2015-2016, will ramp-up in 2018-2019 to their full capacity as almost all of them are economically viable at spot copper price. We expect the annual global copper demand growth slowing down to 2% as Chinese consumption is maturing and the potential major US infrastructure spending is yet to be approved and likely to be well spread over a good number of years. We maintain a view that copper market in both 2017 and 2018 will be fairly balanced, assuming that supply disruption allowances run at historical average of approximately 5% of the global production. Palladium in 1H2017 - 45% y-o-y rally driven by both fundamental factors and spot market tightness In 1H2017, palladium was the best performing commodity in our core commodities basket rallying 45% y-o-y, with price averaging USD 792 per troy ounce. Strong demand from automotive industry (4% y-o-y) driven by increase in SUV sales globally, ongoing powertrain shift away from diesel into gasoline engines in Europe and tightening emission legislation was underpinned by stagnant primary metal supply and limited increase in scrap recycling volumes (3% y-o-y). Most importantly, strong industry fundamentals were exacerbated by an extreme tightness emerged on the physical spot market, as a 5-year-long apparent market deficit started to impact the availability of price-elastic above-the-ground stocks. Owing to the limited availability of physical palladium, the leasing rates dramatically increased taking the palladium market into backwardation of approximately 5-10% per annum. Palladium outlook - remains positive; market deficit to widen on the back of continuing demand growth from automotive sector and lack of new primary supply In 2017, palladium consumption is expected to reach a new all-time high of 10.8 million troy ounces with market deficit exceeding 1 mln troy ounces. We expect the automotive industry to be the main driver of palladium consumption growth as we see a number of trends sustainable in the medium term, such as the global growth of car fleet driven by rising personal incomes in emerging markets, falling market share of diesel cars (primarily in Europe and India), rising hybridization across the globe, with gasoline hybrids having higher PGM loadings per vehicle vs. conventional gasoline vehicles with the same engine size. Another major driver of palladium consumption remains ongoing tightening of environmental standards in major car producing regions as the governments keep rolling out new regulations to ensure clean air for their citizens. Some of the most material recent developments in this area include: · Europe: Introduction of Real Driving Emission tests and Euro 6d-TEMP and Euro 6d standards; · The USA: Continuing Tier 3 phase-in; · China: China 5 standard which was launched in eleven Eastern provinces and in Guangdong in 2016, was expanded nationwide in January; · China: China 6 standard that combines best environmental practices from Europe and the US to be launched in 2020. On the supply side, we do not anticipate any major upside surprises as the capital investments of major PGMs producers is running at its lowest level for the past six years, while the new South African Mining Charter (which imposes higher participation rate of black empowerment and introduces additional taxes for local communities) if implemented does not provide an incentive for major capital investments into existing mines and development of new projects in the country. Global ETF holdings have recently seen some inflows as investors started to build long positions even at high spot prices. Platinum in 1H2017 - pressure from lower industrial demand, inelastic supply response and investors speculative bets Platinum price started the year on an upbeat note recovering to USD 1,020 per troy ounce in February following gold rally. However, this rally was put to an end by reducing diesel cars market share in Europe and India, and the weak jewelry demand in China, bringing the metal price below USD 900 per troy ounce in May. At the same time, primary mine supply remained stable despite a number of platinum mines running a cash loss. Financial investors, in their turn, used the overall negative momentum to short platinum adding even more downward pressure on the price. The average platinum price in 1H2017 remained flat y-o-y at USD 960 per troy ounce. Platinum outlook - neutral; falling market share of diesel cars and negative overall sentiment towards diesel among European policymakers continue to keep the price under a downward pressure; supply is stable The platinum market is expected to be in a marginal surplus in 2017 after 5 consecutive years of deficits. Diesel substitution with gasoline and hybrids in light vehicles is likely to continue undermining platinum demand. This trend could be partly offset by a sustainable growth of heavy-duty vehicles production. On the supply side, at the same time we believe that a multiple-year history of underinvestment in South Africa does not only limit

