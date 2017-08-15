15 August 2017

Syncona Limited

Issue of shares pursuant to the 2017 dividend

The Board of Syncona Limited (the "Company") today announces that a total of 1,564,683 new ordinary shares will be issued in satisfaction of the payment of the Company's 2017 dividend to those qualifying shareholders who did not elect to receive the dividend in cash. The new ordinary shares, when issued, will rank pari passu with the existing issued ordinary shares of the Company.

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority for the shares to be admitted to the Official List, and to the London Stock Exchange for the shares to be admitted to trading and it is expected that dealings will commence in the new ordinary shares on 23 August 2017.

[ENDS]

Enquiries

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 01481 745001

Copies of this announcement and other corporate information can be found on the company website at:www.synconaltd.com

About Syncona:

Syncona is a leading FTSE250 healthcare company focused on investing in and building global leaders in life science. Our vision is to deliver transformational treatments to patients in truly innovative areas of healthcare while generating superior returns for shareholders. Our current investment portfolio consists of seven high quality companies in life science and a leading range of fund investments.

We seek to partner with the best, brightest and most ambitious minds in science to build globally competitive businesses. We are established leaders in gene therapy, cell therapy and advanced diagnostics, and focus on delivering dramatic efficacy for patients in areas of high unmet need.

Our market leading funds portfolio seeks to generate superior returns by investing in long only and alternative investment funds. This represents a productively deployed evergreen funding base which enables us to take a long term approach to investing in life sciences as we target the best new opportunities and support our existing portfolio companies to grow and succeed.

Syncona is aligned with two of the premium charitable funders in UK science, the Wellcome Trust, original founder of Syncona, and Cancer Research UK, both of which are significant shareholders in our business. We make a donation of 0.3% of Net Asset Value to a range of charities each year.