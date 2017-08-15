

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Advance Auto Parts (AAP) reported a profit for second quarter that dropped compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings declined to $116.99 million, or $1.58 per share. This was down from $141.01 million, or $1.90 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.67 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue held steady at $2.26 billion



Advance Auto Parts earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $116.99 Mln. vs. $141.01 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -17.0% -EPS (Q2): $1.58 vs. $1.90 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -16.8% -Analysts Estimate: $1.67 -Revenue (Q2): $2.26 Bln vs. $2.26 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0%



