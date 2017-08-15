SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- Note to editors: There is a photo associated with this press release.

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT) (NASDAQ: IDTI) today introduced two new versions of its low-power VersaClock® 3S programmable clock generators. The IDT® 5L35023 and 5L35021 devices provide innovative power-saving features from a single-rail 1.8V power supply while eliminating the need for multiple discrete timing components, and reduce board footprint while saving up to 60% in power consumption versus comparable solutions. Like their predecessors, the new VersaClock® 3S devices meet the performance requirements of widely used standards including PCI Express® Gen 1/2/3. These new devices are ideal for computing systems, digital cameras, IP set-top boxes, home entertainment, audio systems, multi-function printers, IoT gateways, small-business storage, smart devices, medical equipment and automotive infotainment.

"The new VersaClock 3S devices are perfect for customers requiring a single 1.8V power rail to help meet the constraints of today's low-power compact devices," said Kris Rausch, vice president and general manager of IDT's Timing Products Division. "The new chips deliver performance, flexibility and power savings so design teams can hit their performance and power targets using minimal board space."

Features that enable this optimal combination of performance, power and flexibility include:

-- Proactive Power Saving-intelligently monitors the power down status of the downstream clocked component, automatically switching between normal operation (5-10mA) and suspend mode (less than 2uA 32.768KHz clock only). This results in energy savings with less design effort. -- Performance Power Balancing - Three individual programmable PLL designs provide a balance between performance and power consumption. This eases system design trade-offs between jitter requirement and power. The device can operate within single-digit mA low power operation or support high-performance requirements such as PCIe gen 3 with additional power. -- Dynamic Frequency Control (DFC)-Supported by one-time programmable (OTP) memory, this feature provides the ability to dynamically switch between up to four pre-programmed frequencies, satisfying different operating modes or for use across multiple designs without electrical re-designs.

Available now, the seven-output 5L35023 comes in a 4 x 4 mm QFN package and the five-output 5L35021 comes in a 3 x 3 mm QFN package, both supporting CMOS and LP-HCSL outputs. To accelerate application developments, IDT offers the DEV5L35021 and DEV5L35023 development kits to support configuration, verification, and programming of devices all in one kit. To learn more information about these VersaClock®3S programmable clock generators, visit www.IDT.com/5L35023 or www.IDT.com/5L35021.

About IDT

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers' applications. IDT's market-leading products in RF, high performance timing, memory interface, real-time interconnect, optical interconnect, wireless power, and smart sensors are among the company's broad array of complete mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., IDT has design, manufacturing, sales facilities and distribution partners throughout the world. IDT stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Stock Market® under the symbol "IDTI." Additional information about IDT can be found at www.IDT.com. Follow IDT on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

© 2017, Integrated Device Technology, Inc. IDT, VersaClock, and the IDT logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Integrated Device Technology, Inc, and its worldwide subsidiaries. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

