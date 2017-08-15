At the extraordinary meeting held on August 15, 2017, the shareholders adopted the reorganisation decision whereby there shall be a distribution service operator JSC "Gaso" spun off from Latvijas Gaze as its subsidiary.



The JSC "Gaso" will be founded at the end of the year. Latvijas Gaze as the founder will acquaint its shareholders with the Articles of Association of the JSC "Gaso" at least month before foundation.



The meeting also saw the re-election of the Council of Latvijas Gaze with two members who were not part of the previous Council - Matthias Kohlenbach and Viktor Valov.



Vinsents Makaris Head of Investor Relations Phone: + (371) 67 369 144 E-mail: IR@lg.lv



