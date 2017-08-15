China Information Technology, Inc.: CNIT Signs $1.5 Million Cloud-Based Ad Terminal Contract for Henan Province

SHENZHEN, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2017 / China Information Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNIT), a provider of cloud-app technologies for internet-based ad distribution and ad screen sharing systems in China, today said it has entered into a contract for the sale of 5,000 CNIT cloud-based ad terminals to be installed in office buildings, residential communities, shopping malls and various outdoor locations by year-end throughout Henan Province. Located in central China, Henan is the nation's third most populous province and fifth largest provincial economy.

Signed with advertising agency Henan Taoping IoT Technology Limited, the contract is expected to generate sales and service revenue to CNIT of about $1.5 million by the end of this year.

Today's news is the eighth announcement since May on CNIT's sales of its cloud-based ad terminals. Each of the contracts is also expected to generate revenue from customers' use of Yunfa Net (www.cnitiot.com), CNIT's cloud-based system allowing an advertiser to create reduced-cost ads on a PC or mobile app, transmit these ads to the elevator ad terminals of their choice, and receive feedback from the terminals on how viewers are responding to the ads.

"With its fast-growing economy, status as the cradle of Chinese civilization and home to many of our ancient heritage sites, Henan Province will likely be a lucrative region for CNIT," said chairman and CEO Mr. Jianghuai Lin. "Not only will this contract strengthen our foothold in Central China, it will also provide us with a springboard for landing additional cloud-based business in other parts of China."

The CEO said he expected to announce additional sales contracts "in the near future."

About China Information Technology, Inc.

China Information Technology, Inc. (CNIT) is a leading Internet service company that provides integrated cloud-based solutions enabling innovation and smart living in the fields of new media, elevator safety management, education, etc. Through continuous innovation, CNIT is aiming to leverage its proprietary Cloud-Application-Terminal technology to level the competitive landscape in the new media industry and deliver value for its shareholders, employees, customers, and the community. To learn more, please visit http://www.chinacnit.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of China Information Technology, Inc., and its subsidiaries and other consolidated entities. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, are "forward-looking statements" in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, often identified by the use of forward-looking terminologies such as "believes", "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and its subsidiaries and other consolidated entities or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

For further information, please contact:

China Information Technology, Inc.

Iris Yan

Tel: +86-755-8370-4767

Email: IR@chinacnit.com

http://www.chinacnit.com

or

Eisenberg Communications

Jimmy Caplan

Tel: +512-329-9505

Email: jimmycaplan@me.com

Media Relations:

Rick Eisenberg

Tel: +212-496-6828

Email: eiscom@msn.com

SOURCE: China Information Technology, Inc.