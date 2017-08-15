MOGAS Industries, Inc. (MOGAS) is pleased to announce the launch of ISOLATOR 2.0, our next generation isolation valve for low pressure severe service applications.

ISOLATOR 2.0 is the next generation ISOLATOR, one of MOGAS' successful product lines. It is currently available in sizes 1 to 4 inches, ASME 150-600 Class, with a maximum temperature rating of 650° F.

Matt Mogas, President and CEO of MOGAS Industries, Inc., said: "ISOLATOR 2.0 will offer our customers even better product performance versus ISOLATOR as a result of design improvements. Moreover, since ISOLATOR 2.0 is made out of forged bar, it is available in a variety of material configurations including Titanium and Super Duplex to suit our customers' specific applications."

Rajan Luthra, Vice President of Marketing, said: "MOGAS has a track record of listening to customers and relentlessly pursuing product development to solve their problems. With the addition of ISOLATOR 2.0 in our product portfolio, customers will now have access to a complete suite of MOGAS products suitable from extreme severe service to low pressure severe service applications."

ISOLATOR 2.0 is suitable for applications in refining, chemical, petrochemical, slurry transport, autoclave, pulp and paper, and power generation. It comes with MOGAS' industry-leading lifetime warranty on materials and workmanship.

About MOGAS Industries, Inc.

MOGAS Industries is the leading global severe service ball valve manufacturer, providing isolation and control valve solutions and engineering services for critical applications in power, mining, oil & gas, refining, chemical/petrochemical and specialty industries. Products include floating and trunnion ball designs for quarter-turn isolation, and custom trim designs for flow control. MOGAS engineering services are available for project support, offering application-specific valve designs and pre-engineered valve systems. Complete product support includes a totally customizable valve purchase and service plan. MOGAS offers an unprecedented application-specific PERFORMANCE GUARANTEE-plus a Lifetime Warranty on materials and workmanship-on their valves.

