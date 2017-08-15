CLEVELAND, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 --



WHO:

Joseph P. Murphy, executive vice president at Shaker, the market leader in engaging, realistic job previews and custom simulations for pre-employment testing

WHAT:

Will present the complimentary webinar, "Who Owns the Budget for Staffing Waste? The Economics of Hiring Smarter."

WHEN:

Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. EDT (1:00 p.m. CDT / 12:00 p.m. MDT / 11:00 a.m. PDT)

WHERE:

To register, please visit: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/4272138520068079363.

DETAILS:

Quality of hire is driven by quality of hiring data, and every bad hire creates staffing waste and ultimately, rework. During this webinar, Joseph P. Murphy, executive vice president at Shaker, will spotlight three value streams where staffing process improvement can yield a return on investment.

Examining waste, efficiency and productivity, Murphy will provide the tools needed to take control, including three metrics to evaluate current staffing processes and how to calculate the cost of staffing waste and rework. Murphy will demonstrate that by understanding the cost of staffing waste, organizations can streamline processes and reduce the time and effort spent on poor-fit candidates. In addition, Murphy will explore the role of pre-employment assessments and others ways to optimize recruiting outcomes and new hire productivity.

Upon completion, webinar attendees will be eligible to receive one (1) CPE credit. For additional information and registration, visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/4272138520068079363.

ABOUT THE CFO ALLIANCE®

The CFO Alliance provides Finance Executives with a safe environment where they can debate, discuss, and dissect the top issues and opportunities keeping them up at night while building meaningful relationships with peers and industry experts. CFO Alliance Members span across North America and their firms, predominantly Middle Market companies, represent a broad spectrum of industries, major markets, sizes, and structures. Members will attest that the opportunities and framework provide learning, networking, collaboration, and customized connections and go a long way towards increasing confidence in their decision making and maximizing their effectiveness as a leader, all while contributing to their short and long term success. https://thecfoalliance.org/

ABOUT SHAKER

Shaker's Virtual Job Tryout® (VJT) technology uses HireScience™, enabling recruiters to combine the best of predictive analytics and human judgment. Recruiters identify best-fit candidates with more precision, increase new-hire retention, and improve quality of hire. VJT technology delivers pre-employment assessments as day-in-the-life experiences that educate and engage while obtaining a work sample that predicts job fit and competencies critical for success. VJT technology is available in Standard and Enterprise (custom) configurations. It has been deployed in most industries for entry-level to mid-management positions. More information can be found at shakercg.com.