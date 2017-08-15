CHESTER, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 --



WHO:

Optymyze, a worldwide provider of enterprise cloud applications and services for improving sales and channel performance

WHAT:

Will present two thought leadership sessions and spotlight its solutions for sales operations, sales compensation, and sales people management during the WorldatWork 2017 Spotlight on Sales Compensation.

WHEN:

Monday, August 21 - Wednesday, August 23, 2017

"Altering Your Approach to Non-Cash Sales Incentives Can Have Game-Changing Results" is scheduled for Monday, August 21 at 2:00 p.m. CDT.

"Harmonizing Global Compensation One Cup at a Time" will take place on Tuesday, August 22 at 8:30 a.m. CDT.

WHERE:

Westin Chicago River North

320 N. Dearborn Street

Chicago, Ill.

Optymyze will exhibit in Booth No. 9.

DETAILS:

Effective sales compensation management is key to the success of an organization's sales strategy, working to motivate the salesforce to perform and achieve goals. Yet, some organizations struggle to manage end-to-end sales compensation processes, unable to keep plans aligned with business objectives or faced with inconsistencies and errors. With the right technology in place, sales organizations are able to overcome these challenges and enable fair incentives and increase visibility into sales performance. Offering one integrated solution for all sales compensation needs, Optymyze will present and exhibit throughout the WorldatWork 2017 Spotlight on Sales Compensation.

"Altering Your Approach to Non-Cash Sales Incentives Can Have Game-Changing Results"

During this session, Erich Sachse, vice president, Professional Services for Optymyze will join Jason Farley, director, Sales Operations at Kowa Pharmaceuticals, America, to discuss best practices for improving non-cash incentive processes. Exploring the Kowa Pharmaceuticals experience, Sachse and Farley will explain how the organization implemented non-cash incentives to keep its salesforce engaged and productive. Session attendees will learn how reinventing sales incentives to include non-cash options can change behaviors, help communicate sales goals more effectively, and motivate sales teams to drive maximum performance and increase results.

"Harmonizing Global Compensation One Cup at a Time"

In this session, Mihai Popoaca, senior vice president, Professional Services for Optymyze and Loris Severino, head of Reward and Global Mobility for Nespresso will explore rolling out a new incentive plan and governance model across global markets. Examining a real-world example, Severino will cover how to coordinate across 30 markets in order to operate autonomously, change management considerations, potential IT issues and more. Attendees will gain an understanding of what's involved with making compensation changes and how to provide business leaders with visibility into global needs.

Conference attendees will also have the opportunity to connect with Optymyze representatives in Booth No. 9 to learn more about Optymyze Sales Compensation and other solutions. For event information, visit https://www.worldatwork.org/salescompspotlight/2017.

About Optymyze

Optymyze is revolutionizing the performance of salespeople with data science, process automation, enterprise planning, and advanced analytics. We do this by motivating people to achieve sales goals; efficiently managing sales operations; predicting the performance of each sales person, and forecasting sales results and the cost of sales. By enabling clients to rapidly and efficiently adapt to change, Optymyze turns sales operations into a strategic advantage. Our success has been recognized by Ventana Research for innovations in sales operations management, and by Brandon Hall Group for advances in sales enablement.

