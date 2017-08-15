HORSHAM, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- Phenom People, the leader in Talent Relationship Marketing, today announced that Jay Allison has joined the company as vice president of Business Development. Prior to this, Allison held several leadership positions at high-technology companies including J.D. Edwards, Oracle and Workday.

"We are excited to have Jay as a strategic addition to the Phenom People leadership team. His strong experience in the HCM technology space coupled with his success managing high-performing sales teams is needed as we strengthen our focus on specific client segments," said Mahe Bayireddi, CEO at Phenom People. "Jay's leadership and experience will be a huge advantage for Phenom People as we continue to grow rapidly now and in the future."

Allison brings more than twenty years of business development and over a decade of management experience to his role with Phenom People. During his time at Workday and Oracle, Allison focused on building strategic relationships and sales teams across multiple niche segments of business. More recently, Allison managed a high-performing sales team within Workday's HCM solution for the Life Sciences, Manufacturing and Retail verticals.

"I'm excited to be a part of the organization that is paving the way for the future of talent acquisition and candidate experience as we know it," said Allison. "Phenom People already has a solid foundation with amazing clients, and it's a great time to join the team and contribute to its visionary purpose -- to help one billion people find the right jobs."

About Phenom People

Phenom People, the leader in Talent Relationship Marketing, helps companies attract phenomenal talent through personalized digital experiences. The Phenom People Talent Relationship Marketing Platform automates the complex process of driving awareness, interest, engagement, and acquisition for qualified talent.

