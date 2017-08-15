LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- Jackpotjoy PLC (LSE: JPJ)

LSE: JPJ

Jackpotjoy plc

Results for the Three and Six Months ended 30 June 2017

Q2 revenue up 17% year-on-year

Full year 2017 outlook confirmed

LONDON, 15 August 2017 - Jackpotjoy plc (LSE: JPJ), the largest online bingo-led operator in the world, today announces the results of the Jackpotjoy group (the "Group") for the three and six months ended 30 June 2017.

Financial summary

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three Three Six Six months months months months ended ended Reported ended ended Reported 30 June 30 June Change 30 June 30 June Change 2017 2016 % 2017 2016 % (£ m) (£ m) (£ m) (£ m) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue 75.2 64.3 17 146.6 129.7 13 Net (loss)/income (as reported under IFRS) (4.8) (14.9) 68 (20.1) (9.8) (105) Adjusted EBITDA(1) 30.0 23.5 28 59.2 51.5 15 Adjusted net income(1) 21.8 19.1 14 42.6 42.6 - Operating cash flows 22.3 18.4 21 45.6 44.9 2

Financial highlights for the second quarter

Strong financial performance:



-- Revenue grew 17%, or 16% on a like for like constant currency basis



-- 18% revenue growth in the Jackpotjoy segment (70% of Group revenue)



-- Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 28%, or 31% on a like for like constant currency basis, reflecting strong growth across all business segments



-- Adjusted net income(1) increased 14% year on year





-- Operating cash flow growth of 21% year on year



-- 30p of operating cash flow per share(2)



-- Debt pay-down continues; adjusted net leverage ratio(3) including earn-out liabilities down to 3.6x



-- Gross debt including earn-outs reduced from £ 514.8 million at 31 December 2016 to £ 414.5 million

