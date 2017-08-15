Global Luxury Apparels (Men and Women) Markets 2017-2023

DUBLIN, August 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Luxury apparels can be simply defined as garments or attire that compliments a person's overall appearance. The type of rich fabric used in the manufacturing of the attire gives the luxurious or classy look to an outfit. Luxury apparels have become a necessity in the modern fashionable world.

Wide ranges of luxury options are available for casual as well as in fashion wear; one can select the attire as per the occasion. Traditional fabric such as pure cotton and silk are some of the popular types of luxury fabrics. From a business and brand point of view, dresses that are made up of high quality and creative designs could attract more customers.

The factors driving the demand of luxury apparels market are growing disposable income of the consumers and rapid urbanization. Additionally, growth in online selling and buying process of luxury clothes is also contributing to the growth of luxury apparels market. However, high cost of luxurious fabric is restraining the growth of luxury apparels market.

Europe remained the dominant region in the global Luxury Apparels market in 2016. Asia Pacific would witness promising CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Based on the Mode of Sales, the Luxury Apparels market is segmented into Online and Offline.

Based on End Users, the market is segmented into Men and Women.



Ralph Lauren Corporation

LVMH

Burberry Group Plc

PVH (TOMMY HILFIGER USA INC.)

INC.) Nike, Inc.

Giorgio Armani S.P.A

Hermes International, Inc.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited

Kering (Gucci)

Hugo Boss AG

