Touch Digital Media Ltd Appoints Dr Brian Tempest as Non-Executive Chairman

Touch Medical Media today announced the appointment of Dr Brian W Tempest CSci, CChem, FRSC, BSc, PhD, DSc (Hon) to its Board of Directors as Non-Executive Chairman.

Brian has worked in the pharmaceutical industry for the last 46 years in both the discovery and generic pharmaceutical industries. This has included Beecham, Glaxo, Searle, Fisons and Ranbaxy Laboratories. He has managed global pharmaceutical businesses around the world and, as CEO of a listed company, has presented at investor conferences from Las Vegas to Tokyo. Today Brian is also on the Governance Board of the United Nations Patent Pool and is a Non-Executive Independent Director of several companies in healthcare sectors including hospital management, medical diagnostics, packaging and pharmaceuticals. He is also Editor-in-Chief of the peer-reviewed Journal of Generic Medicines.

"We are delighted to appoint Brian to join the Board as Non-Executive Chairman. Brian brings a wealth of experience within digital healthcare, strengthening our team significantly. He also brings a proven track record of growing businesses and driving performance, and is ideally placed to help guide the business given his extensive experience," said Barney Kent, Managing Director of Touch Medical Media.

Brian Tempest said, "I am pleased to join the Touch Medical Media team and to provide guidance and mentoring on achieving their goals."

Touch Digital Media Ltd (trading as Touch Medical Media) is a medical publisher with an in-house medical communications division, providing dedicated digital healthcare channels and peer-reviewed, open access journals in six major therapy areas including Endocrinology, Neurology, Oncology & Haematology, Ophthalmology, Cardiology and Respiratory.

Working alongside leading medical experts, societies and industry, our mission is to provide practical, expert opinion to support best practice for busy Healthcare Professionals (HCPs) globally, by translating published data into easily digestible and timely updates. This content is shared to an internal database of over 207,000 physicians and with further outreach to over 700,000 via 77 major medical societies who are media partnered with Touch Medical Media.

