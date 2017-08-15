TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- BE Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: BER) ("BE Resources" or the "Company") announces that Jing Peng has been appointed as a director of the Company. Mr. Peng is a Canadian Chartered Professional Accountant. He has worked in public accounting for the past ten years providing financial services primarily to junior exploration companies. Mr. Peng has been acting as the CFO of multiple Canadian reporting issuers since 2014. In addition, since December 2010, Mr. Peng has been the senior financial analyst at Marrelli Support Services, a well-respected supplier of accounting and reporting services. Mr. Peng holds a Master's degree in Management and Professional Accounting from Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto.

BE Resources also announces that options to acquire a total of 75,000 common shares of the Company have been granted to a director and a consultant at the exercise price of $0.10 per share for a period of five years.

The Company also announces that Li Hua has resigned as a director.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

