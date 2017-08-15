

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Advance Auto Parts (AAP), an automotive aftermarket parts retailer, now expects its fiscal 2017 comparable store sales to declined between 1 percent to 3 percent.



Adjusted operating income rate is expected to decline 200 to 300 basis points from last year. Excluding the non-cash impact of the inventory reduction which is estimated to be 75 basis points, the reduction on adjusted operating income rate is expected be 125 basis points to 225 basis points.



The company projects to open 60-65 new stores in the year 2017.



