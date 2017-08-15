

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Coach Inc (COH) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $141.7 million, or $0.50 per share. This was higher than $126.1 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 15.7% to $1.33 billion. This was up from $1.15 billion last year.



Coach Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $141.7 Mln. vs. $126.1 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.50 vs. $0.45 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q4): $1.33 Bln vs. $1.15 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 15.7%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.35-$2.40 Full year revenue guidance: $5.8 to $5.9 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX