

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Strong performance of the Sweden's industrial and services sectors and their positive outlook could prompt the Riksbank to tighten its monetary policy in the near future, Stephen Brown, an economist at Capital Economics, said.



Industrial production rose 0.8 percent monthly in June, following a 2.9 percent gain in May, data from Statistics Sweden showed on August 10.



This was the second consecutive rise in production and came in contrast to the expected fall of 0.3 percent.



The rise in industrial output was mainly driven by strong rises in capital goods and non-durable consumer goods output.



Annual growth in industrial production accelerated to 8.5 percent from 7.5 percent in the prior month.



Meanwhile, June's 1.3 percent fall in industrial orders appears not to bode well for industry, Brown said.



That said, this fall was partly due a large drop in orders for automotive parts, for which demand can be volatile, the economist added.



The services sector is also performing well, with output rising by 0.2 percent in June.



Among sub-sectors, output in IT and real estate business, which make up 46 percent of total services output, declined by 0.4 percent.



This was more than offset by gains elsewhere, including a 0.3 percent rise in retail and wholesale trade.



Second quarter's 1.7 percent strong rise in GDP confirms that both the industrial and services sectors have been faring very well recently, the economist observed.



'With the economy performing strongly and recent inflation data showing that price pressures are rising, we think that the Riksbank will tighten sooner than it currently anticipates,' Brown predicted.



Capital Economics expects the central bank to raise rates in April 2018, ahead of the September 2018 rate rise currently implied by its forecasts.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX