Global Pipe Coating Market 2017-2021 - Shale Gas Boom in North America Driving the Market

The "Global Pipe Coating Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global pipe coating market to grow at a CAGR of 4.41% during the period 2017-2021
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global pipe coating market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is growth in deep-water exploration. The offshore oil and gas pipelines must be heavily coated with concrete to control the pipeline's buoyancy in shallow waters. The ongoing drive for deep water exploration and production drives the need for thermal insulation pipe coating. These types specialized pipe coatings are thick and heavy, thus increasing the transportation costs of pipes.
According to the report, one driver in the market is shale gas boom in North America. Currently, the shale gas revolution in the US and Canada has led to the high production of oil and natural gas. Technological developments in oil and natural gas production, such as a combination of hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling, coupled with low oil and gas prices, have favored the production of oil and gas in the US and Mexico. The US is also benefitted by the accessibility of domestic energy resources, which reduces the country's dependence on imported energy sources.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is stringent government regulations and policies. The stringent regulations imposed by European Commission and federal government agencies are leading manufacturers toward achieving a green environment with minimum or zero harmful emissions.
Key Vendors
- Akzo Nobel
- BASF
- Celanese
- LyondellBasell Industries Holdings
- The Dow Chemical Company
Other Prominent Vendors
- 3M
- Aegion Corporation
- Arkema
- Axalta Coating Systems
- Covestro
- L.B. Foster Ball Winch
- PPG INDUSTRIES
- Shawcor
- RPM
- The Sherwin-Williams Company
- Tenaris
- Wasco Energy Group of Companies
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation By Type
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application
Part 08: Market Segmentation By Geography
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers And Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis
Part 14: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fkqz2h/global_pipe
