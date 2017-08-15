sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 15.08.2017

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
15.08.2017 | 13:16
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Pipe Coating Market 2017-2021 - Shale Gas Boom in North America Driving the Market

DUBLIN, August 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Pipe Coating Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global pipe coating market to grow at a CAGR of 4.41% during the period 2017-2021

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global pipe coating market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growth in deep-water exploration. The offshore oil and gas pipelines must be heavily coated with concrete to control the pipeline's buoyancy in shallow waters. The ongoing drive for deep water exploration and production drives the need for thermal insulation pipe coating. These types specialized pipe coatings are thick and heavy, thus increasing the transportation costs of pipes.

According to the report, one driver in the market is shale gas boom in North America. Currently, the shale gas revolution in the US and Canada has led to the high production of oil and natural gas. Technological developments in oil and natural gas production, such as a combination of hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling, coupled with low oil and gas prices, have favored the production of oil and gas in the US and Mexico. The US is also benefitted by the accessibility of domestic energy resources, which reduces the country's dependence on imported energy sources.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is stringent government regulations and policies. The stringent regulations imposed by European Commission and federal government agencies are leading manufacturers toward achieving a green environment with minimum or zero harmful emissions.

Key Vendors

  • Akzo Nobel
  • BASF
  • Celanese
  • LyondellBasell Industries Holdings
  • The Dow Chemical Company

Other Prominent Vendors

  • 3M
  • Aegion Corporation
  • Arkema
  • Axalta Coating Systems
  • Covestro
  • L.B. Foster Ball Winch
  • PPG INDUSTRIES
  • Shawcor
  • RPM
  • The Sherwin-Williams Company
  • Tenaris
  • Wasco Energy Group of Companies

Key Topics Covered:


Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Segmentation By Type

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application

Part 08: Market Segmentation By Geography

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis

Part 14: Appendix


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fkqz2h/global_pipe

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




