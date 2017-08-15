Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - Chinese Ministry of Commerce Granted Antitrust Clearance to Rayonier Advanced Materials' Acquisition of Tembec

Research Desk Line-up: Tronox Post Earnings Coverage

The Company and Tembec Inc. announced on August 11, 2017, that they have received the clearance of the previously announced proposed statutory arrangement under Section 192 of the Canada Business Corporations Act, involving the acquisition by Rayonier Advanced Materials of all of the outstanding shares of Tembec, from the Anti-Monopoly Bureau of the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China (MOFCOM). The clearance does not involve any additional condition.

Tronox Ltd (NYSE: TROX) reported on August 08, 2017, its financial results for Q2 2017.

The transaction, subject to necessary approvals as well as the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions to the transaction, is expected to close in Q4 2017.

Acquisition Announced in May 2017 and Amended in July 2017

Rayonier Advanced Materials announced on May 25, 2017, an agreement involving the acquisition of Tembec, providing the combined company with leading and complementary positions in key high purity cellulose end-uses and diversified earning streams from packaging, paper, high-yield pulp, and forest products businesses. Rayonier Advanced Materials intended to finance the transaction with a combination of cash on hand and committed bank financing. As per the agreement, Tembec's shareholders would have the right to vote to receive either C$4.05 in cash or 0.2302 of a share of Rayonier Advanced Materials' common stock for each Tembec's common share.

The agreement was amended on July 23, 2017, subject to which Rayonier Advanced Materials agreed to acquire Tembec for an increased consideration valued at C$4.75 per Tembec share. The transaction was unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies. On July 27, 2017, 95.04% of Tembec's shareholders approved the amendment.

Approvals Received from Superior Court of Québec

The transaction has already received antitrust clearance from Germany's Federal Cartel Office on July 13, 2017. Rayonier Advanced Materials and Tembec received notification from the United States Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission that the Hart-Scott-Rodino premerger notification waiting period was terminated.

On August 07, 2017, the Québec Superior Court also issued a final order approving the acquisition. Applications for clearance from the applicable regulatory authorities in Canada and China still remain pending.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.

Rayonier Advanced Materials is the leading global supplier of high-purity, cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry and a leading producer of absorbent materials utilized in the manufacturing of everyday consumer products. Through natural polymeric chemical chains, the Company creates dozens of customized high-purity performance fibers at our plants in Florida and Georgia.

About Tembec Inc.

Founded in 1972, Tembec Inc. is a manufacturer of forest products including lumber, paper pulp, paper, and specialty cellulose pulp. The Company is a global leader in sustainable forest management practices. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Tembec has operations in North America and France with some 3,000 employees. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TMB).

Last Close Stock Review

On Monday, August 14, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $13.68, advancing 2.47% from its previous closing price of $13.35. A total volume of 754.62 thousand shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 694.74 thousand shares. Rayonier Advanced Materials' stock price surged 4.35% in the last three months, 4.03% in the past six months, and 14.57% in the previous twelve months. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 18.95 and has a dividend yield of 2.05%. At Monday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $587.15 million.

