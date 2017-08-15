mHealth Solutions Market to Reach $90.4 Billion by 2022: Growth Attributed to the Penetration of Smart Gadgets

DUBLIN, August 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "mHealth Solutions Market by Connected Device (Blood Pressure Monitor, Glucose Meter, Peak Flow Meter) Apps (Weight Loss, Woman Health, Personal Health Record, Medication) Services (Diagnostic, Remote Monitoring, Consulting)-Global Forecasts to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global mHealth solutions market is projected to reach USD 90.49 Billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 33.7% during the forecast period.

The growth of the mHealth Solutions market can be attributed to the penetration of smart gadgets, increasing utilization of connected medical devices for remote monitoring and mHealth apps in the management of chronic diseases. Also, factors such as the advent of advanced connectivity and network technologies, robust penetration of 3G and 4G networks to provide uninterrupted healthcare services, and rising focus on patient-centric healthcare are expected to drive the growth of the mHealth Solutions market during the forecast period.

The mHealth solutions market in this report is segmented on the basis of by product and services available in this market. This report also provides market information on major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Based on product and service, the connected medical device segment dominated the mHealth product and service market in 2016. The mHealth solutions market growth can be attributed to the shifting consumer preferences towards a healthier lifestyle, need for continuous monitoring of various chronic health conditions of patients, and the need to overcome the financial burden on the caregivers.

The mHealth applications market is segmented into healthcare applications (designed for patients) by activity, and medical applications (designed for professionals). The healthcare applications market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, and lifestyle related diseases.

Bases on mHealth services, the mHealth Solutions market is categorized into remote monitoring, diagnosis services, treatment services, consultation services, fitness and wellness services, prevention services and healthcare system strengthening services. In 2016, remote monitoring services accounted for the largest share of the global mHealth services market. The large share can be attributed to the increasing adoption of remote monitoring solutions by patients in remote rural areas and technological advancements in medicine and telecommunication.

Companies Mentioned

AT&T, Inc.

Agamatrix, Inc.

Airstrip Technologies

Alivecor, Inc.

Apple Inc.

Athenahealth, Inc.

Biotelemetry, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Ihealth Lab Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic PLC

Nokia Corporation

Omron Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Insights



7 Global mHealth Solutions Market, By Product & Service



8 mHealth Solutions Market, By Region



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8blsd5/mhealth_solutions

