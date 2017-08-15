

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Early trading of U.S. Futures Index are pointing to a new vigor and that might be reflected at Wall Street opening. The market is keenly watching the political developments and commodity price movements, especially in view of the threatening moves by North Korea. Asian stocks closed broadly higher, while European shares are trading higher. Retail Sales Data and Import and Export Prices data are the major announcement for the day.



As of 6.45 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 54 points, the S&P 500 futures were progressing 5.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were climbing 14.75 points.



U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday. The Dow climbed 135.39 points or 0.6 percent to 21,993.71, the Nasdaq jumped 83.68 points or 1.3 percent to 6,340.23 and the S&P 500 surged up 24.52 points or 1 percent to 2,465.84.



On the economic front, the Commerce Department's Retail Sales Data for July will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The economists were looking for a growth of 0.3 percent, while it recorded a decline of 0.2 percent in the prior month.



The New York Fed's Empire State Manufacturing Survey for August will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 9.8, unchanged from July.



The Labor Department's Import and Export Prices for July will be revealed at 8.30 am ET. The forecasters are looking for growth of 0.1 percent. The index was down 0.2 percent a year ago.



The Redbook data for the week, a measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores, is expected at 8.55 am ET. In the previous week, store sales were up 2.7 percent.



The Commerce Department's Business Inventories Index for June will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 0.4 percent, up from 0.3 percent a month ago.



National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo's Housing Market Index based on a survey for August will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 65, up from 64 in July.



The Treasury International Capital Index for June will be published at 4.00 pm ET.



In the corporate segment, Home Depot reported 9.5 percent increase in second quarter net earnings to $2.67 billion from $2.44 billion a year ago. Earnings per share grew 14.2 percent to $2.25 from $1.97 last year, reflecting a 4.1 percent drop in share count. Net sales climbed 6.2 percent to $28.11 billion from $26.47 billion a year ago. Comparable store sales were up 6.3 percent, and comp sales for U.S. stores were positive 6.6 percent.



For fiscal 2017, the company now expects earnings-per-share growth of approximately 13 percent from fiscal 2016 to $7.29. The company previously expected earnings-per-share growth of approximately 11 percent. Full-year sales is expected to be approximately 5.3 percent and comp sales will be up approximately 5.5 percent. Previously, the company expected sales to be up approximately 4.6 percent and comp sales to be up approximately 4.6 percent.



Pandora Media Inc. announced the appointment of Roger Lynch as CEO and president, and a member of its board of directors, effective September 18. Lynch will replace Naveen Chopra, who has been serving as Pandora's interim CEO since June 2017, will continue in his role as chief financial officer.



Asian stocks closed mostly up on Tuesday. Chinese shares closed higher, although gains remained muted after a strong rally in the previous session. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 13.90 points or 0.43 percent to 3,251.26. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished 75.27 points or 0.28 percent down at 27,174.96.



Japanese shares snapped a four-day losing streak as the yen weakened against the dollar for a second day. The Nikkei average rebounded from a three-month low to end higher by 216 points or 1.11 percent at 19,753.31, while the broader Topix index rose 1.07 percent to 1,616.21.



Australian shares extended gains from the previous session, with both S&P/ASX 200 index and the All Ordinaries index ending up about half a percent at 5,757 and 5,804, respectively.



Euro stocks are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes, CAC 40 of France is up 15.47 or 0.30 percent. DAX of Germany is climbing 35.12 points or 0.29 percent. FTSE 100 of England is adding 33.32 points or 0.46 percent. Swiss Market Index is down 10.60 points or 0.12 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50, the index that covers 50 stocks from 11 Eurozone countries: Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain, is currently up 0.38 percent.



