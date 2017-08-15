

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) announced the appointment of Rajesh Asarpota as new executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective September 1, 2017. Asarpota will be responsible for the company's global finance functions including accounting, FP&A, treasury and tax.



More recently, Asarpota was the CFO of Questcor Pharmaceuticals and supported the sale of that company, and then worked in private equity-backed healthcare companies for the last several years in executive financial and operational roles.



