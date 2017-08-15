CHATSWORTH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- Trimax Corporation, Inc. (OTC PINK: TMXN) (the "Company") and its wholly owned subsidiary Saavy Naturals Inc., is pleased to announce increases in quarter-over- quarter (QOQ), year-over-year (YOY) and year-to-date (YTD) revenues in their second quarter 2017.

The company saw gross revenue increase from $167,685 in Q1 2017 to $272,386 in Q2 2017, resulting in a quarter-over-quarter increase of 62%. The Company also saw sales increase from $113,634 to $272,386 resulting in a 140% increase in their second quarter year-over-year revenues. Year-to-date, the company has experienced a 44% jump in sales going from $305,021 to $440,071 in gross revenues.

As previously reported, Justin Miloro was recently hired as the Company's COO of their consumer division. Mr. Miloro brings over 25 years of sales and executive level management skills holding key executive positions with Whole Foods Markets, Mineral Fusion Natural Brands and Hugo Naturals.

The Company anticipates increased marketing efforts and greater diversification through distribution of their 100% all natural, vegan, chemical free, gluten-free, non-GMO and cruelty free body care product lines to retailers across the U.S. with Mr. Miloro at the helm. This timing is perfect as the Company approaches what they anticipate to be their biggest quarter during the 2017 holiday season.

Hugo Saavedra, CEO of Trimax Corporation and Saavy Naturals Inc., stated, "We are extremely pleased with the triple digit growth we have been experiencing in 2017. We continue to work aggressively on establishing new channels of product distribution, as well as, reaching out to online consumers directly through various online sales campaigns. With the recent hiring of Justin Miloro, we expect the ability to expedite our distribution opportunities and to ramp up sales going into the upcoming holiday season." He also stated, "It is our priority to expand our footprint in order to continue with our triple digit growth which will eventually allow us the ability to turn the corner of profitability."

Hugo and Debra Saavedra, Saavy Naturals Inc.'s, CEO and President, gained instant popularity for their all natural body care product line after being spotlighted and appearing on ABC's hit show Shark Tank. The Sharks took an instant liking to Hugo and Debra, their love story, their previous success in the body care industry, and the superior quality of their all natural product. Hugo and Debra have since increased the company's product line exposure with several highlighted television features on The Home Shopping Network and are currently working on additional television marketing opportunities for Savvy Naturals.

About Trimax Corporation:

Trimax Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Saavy Naturals Inc., offers a complete line of Natural Skin Care products, which includes body creams, body scrubs, body wash, shampoos, conditioners, handcrafted soaps, bath bombs, bath salts and candles. Saavy Naturals products are 100% natural, vegan, gluten-free, soy free, cruelty-free, non-GMO, and food-grade. Currently, Saavy Naturals can be found in some of the largest natural retail stores and exclusive boutiques and spas across the nation. Some of the retailers include Whole Foods Market in the Northeast and Southern California regions, Gelson's Market, Vitamin Cottage, Bristol Farms, Erewhon, and Lazy Acres. Additionally, Saavy Naturals products can be purchased through numerous online retailers, including http://www.Amazon.com, and http://www.Saavynaturals.com.

