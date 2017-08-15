TAMPA, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- Accelerated, a provider of enterprise-grade cellular (LTE) enabled devices, today announces its plans to work with Juniper Networks, an industry leader in automated, scalable and secure networks. Juniper's existing SRX product line is expected to utilize Accelerated's technology for cellular LTE service as an advanced connectivity or cellular continuity source.

"Our team's expertise, knowledge and experience working in the cellular market allows Accelerated to provide the right level of counsel to bring successful cellular connectivity to Juniper products and solutions," said Tom Butts, CEO and founder of Accelerated. "We're thrilled with the opportunity to work more closely with Juniper, who is an expert in the networking space."

This relationship will combine Juniper's breadth of experience in the networking space with Accelerated's knowledge of next generation cellular LTE connectivity, including rich expertise in cellular hardware design and carrier certification. It also underscores cellular connectivity as a fundamental emerging component of networking products.

To learn more about Accelerated, visit http://www.accelerated.com.

About Accelerated

Accelerated is an enterprise-grade provider of cellular (LTE) networking equipment for primary or backup networking applications. Providing the backbone for failover, as well as M2M and IoT solutions, Accelerated delivers cellular continuity and internet access to areas with limited broadband availability. Accelerated products are designed to interoperate with customers' existing infrastructure protecting their investment in network equipment. Since the creation of its flagship cellular product in 2006, Accelerated continues to innovate its product line to better meet the needs of customers ranging from retail to manufacturing in today's increasingly connected world.

