IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- Gold Mining USA, Inc. (OTC PINK: GMUI) announced it has acquired MR Processing, LLC (dba VITA Mobile Systems), a privately held internet marketing and technology company based in Irvine, California. The company intends to change its name to VITA Mobile Systems, Inc. Over the years, VITA Mobile Systems has developed many proprietary algorithms and tools, which gather, categorize, analyze and augment digital content. VITA Mobile Systems has used these proprietary marketing, social media, and data collection tools to generate significant amounts of internet traffic for advertising networks.

The Company will be led by an innovative executive team of serial entrepreneurs with 10 plus years each of successful venture experience in the internet space including Sean Guerrero (CEO) and Kyle Kohler (CTO). This team will also be supported by a strong board of directors including Martin R. Wade, III (Board Chairman), Sean Guerrero, Colin Walker and Dr. Son Pham, PhD.

About VITA Mobile Systems:

VITA Mobile Systems is an app company focusing on digital imaging and technology in mobile devices. Their first app release, called VITA, makes it easy to illustrate, record and share life's events creating an immersive crowd-sourced view of everyday life. The VITA community empowers it's users to experience an event or view a location from a multitude of perspectives. By using a familiar and user friendly map to locate images & videos, users can easily view content as soon as it is created and also share their favorites on their regular social media networks. VITA makes viewing life's moments easier, faster, and more engaging.

For more information about GMUI and VITA please visit:

www.vitamobilesystems.com

