NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- HempAmericana, Inc. (OTC PINK: HMPQ) researcher, developer and wholesaler of industrial hemp products and imminent market share leader in the CBD oil market gives interview to Stock Talk regarding the signing of two multi-million dollar strategic partnerships

The interview with Salvador Rosillo, CEO explains the details of the Maine partnership that will develop a unique CO2, supercritical, low temperature, super fluid oxygen extraction machine. The partnership will invest hundreds of thousands in the new one-of-a-kind extraction machine that will have a 200+ liter capacity. In addition, the interview talks about the New York partnership which consists of 650 acres of land for growing hemp, with two acres already planted. The property also includes a 50,000 square foot facility in which HempAmericana will operate an onsite extraction lab. These partnerships can potentially bring an excess of $400,000.00 a week in revenue into HempAmericana, Inc.

"The CBD market is a $130 million market and growing fast, there currently is a tremendous backlog of demand as oppose to production." states Company CEO, Salvador Rosillo. "We're lowering our cost and increasing margins by shifting oil production from oversees to domestic. We plan on capturing a significant market share of the extraction business by scaling our extraction lab model to all 50 states and making them accessible to domestic and international companies."

To listen to the interview with Salvador Rosillo, CEO please click on this link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LxWm1wCj9Bc&feature=youtu.be.

HempAmericana is currently in the rolling paper and CBD oil business using the brand name Weed Got Oil. Search Rolling Thunders hemp papers on Youtube for a product demonstration of the Company's papers. The Company now plans to become a leader in the CBD oil market by establishing a laboratory for the extraction and research of the oils contained in the hemp plant. HempAmericana also researches, develops and sells products made of industrial hemp. See more at http://www.HempAmericana.net.

