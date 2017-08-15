Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Mocana's IoT Security Platform Product Leadership for Industrial Manufacturing and Automation

Mocana's cybersecurity platform provides industrial manufacturers with a comprehensive, device-to-cloud IoT security solution that ensures device-level integrity

SANTA CLARA, California, Aug. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of Internet of Things (IoT) security platforms for industrial manufacturing and automation, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Mocana with the 2017 North American Product Leadership Award. Mocana's IoT security platform is one of the most flexible and comprehensive platforms available, boasting a full-stack of differentiated IoT security features. It employs a unique device-to-cloud security model that outperforms traditional perimeter-based security approaches by delivering device-level integrity.

Unlike other IoT security solutions that protect the gateway to the cloud but leave all other devices and industrial control systems exposed to cybersecurity threats, Mocana's software can be easily embedded in devices, on the gateway, and in the cloud. In this way, Mocana provides unprotected devices and endpoints that have minimal CPU and memory with the ability to authenticate to a network using an X.509 certificate and to encrypt data at rest and in flight.

"As most devices have minimal processing power and memory, Mocana has designed its cryptography engine to have a tiny, lightweight footprint of less than 30KB," said Frost & Sullivan Research Analyst Sankara Narayanan. "Its software is fast and responsive, making it ideal for hashes and advanced cryptographic functions. In addition, the software modules that sit on the device, gateway, and cloud are customizable, in that customers need to deploy only the code they require to implement specific functions."

The IoT security platform contains no open source software and supports a variety of complex networking environments, such as a secure sockets layer (SSL), secure shell (SSH), multicast, Internet protocol security (IPSec), wireless, simple certificate enrollment protocol (SCEP), and enrollment over secure transport (EST). Importantly, it can operate across multi-vendor environments and is integrated with more than 70 chipsets, 30 operating systems, and real-time operating systems (RTOS).

Mocana strives to stay relevant in a rapidly evolving market by constantly upgrading its products. For instance, the latest iteration of its platform has two additional functionalities that enable easy integration of hardware-secure elements and a scalable standards-based approach to certificate enrollment and management. Recently, Mocana announced the introduction of an IoT security development kit that allows developers new to IoT security to use sample applications and test cryptographic controls on a resource-constrained IoT device.

"Furthermore, the platform's software employs a Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) 140-2 validated cryptographic engine that supports a comprehensive set of asymmetric and symmetric ciphers and standard X.509 certificate management protocols," noted Narayanan. "When users deploy the platform, its cryptographic software authenticates individual devices and gives them a unique private key and a certificate. This method results in three different certificates for the device, manufacturer, and end user, which greatly enhances the level of security."

Mocana currently supports nearly 200 customers, including market majors, of which approximately 80% are from industrial manufacturing and automation. Although it primarily focuses on companies that are building either IoT devices or industrial control devices, Mocana also works with a number of telecom and cloud providers that serve companies that are building out or managing critical infrastructure, smart buildings, and smart cities.

Mocana continues to build new functionality and platform support by leveraging operating systems, chip vendors, and other ecosystem partners. One of the functionalities it is working on is a management and analytics platform that gives users detailed security data down to the device process level. The volume of actionable security insights available to manufactures helps improve the safety, visibility, and control of the devices, control systems, gateways, and cloud applications. Currently, such details cannot be obtained from network-based threat analytics.

Such visionary product innovations and a continued focus on R&D have earned Mocana the 2017 North American Frost & Sullivan Award for Product Leadership.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality and is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

