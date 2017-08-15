PHILADELPHIA, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- Despite attempts to eat nutritiously and exercise regularly, millions of men and women struggle to lose weight. For individuals who can relate to this concern, Philadelphia plastic surgeon Louis P. Bucky, MD now offers the non-surgical Obalon Balloon System -- the first and only swallowable gastric balloon approved for weight loss by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This innovative treatment is ideal for patients who desire to lose 20-50 lbs.

Designed to supplement one's diet and exercise efforts, the Obalon Balloon System is comprised of three lightweight balloons that are ingested as capsules and inflated one at a time over a period of a few months. The placement of each balloon takes only 10 minutes and is completed conveniently in the comfort of Dr. Bucky's office with no pain, sedation, or downtime. Once expanded, the balloons limit space inside the stomach, causing patients to feel fuller while eating less. The three balloons remain in the stomach for a total of six months (beginning from the placement of the initial balloon), at which point they are deflated and extracted endoscopically.

Throughout this non-surgical weight loss treatment -- as well as for six months afterwards -- Dr. Bucky regularly collaborates with other healthcare providers (including a metabolic physician and fitness professionals) to customize meal and exercise plans based on each individual's specific needs and goals, to ensure that the Obalon Balloon System experience is a launching pad for improved health and happiness with long-lasting results. In addition, Obalon patients receive special pricing and promotions for surgical and non-surgical procedures available at Dr. Bucky's practice to help them continue their self-enhancement journey.

Obalon has successfully helped numerous men and women lose weight. Among various candidacy requirements, patients must be 22 years of age or older, have an appropriate BMI near 30-40, and be committed to maintaining healthy lifestyle habits both during and after treatment. For individuals who meet this criteria, Dr. Bucky's associate and his practice's Obalon leader, Dr. Ran Stark, notes that the results can be astounding:

"Clinical studies show that patients who paired Obalon with diet and exercise lost two times as much weight after six months as individuals who solely dieted and exercised, and an average of 89.5% of total weight lost was maintained at one year when recommended diet and exercise plans were continued after treatment. Our goal is to offer clients new and effective ways to achieve their best selves, beyond just immediate treatment. We pride ourselves in equipping our patients, both in traditional plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures and with Obalon, with the tools to be successful even after they leave our offices."

