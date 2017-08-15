TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- Wavefront Wireless Commercialization Centre Society ("Wavefront"), a Canadian Centre of Excellence, has expanded to include a Toronto office located at 240 Richmond Street, at the new WeWork Coworking space. Wavefront's growing footprint across Canada strengthens its ability to deliver on its vision to build a globally relevant, nationally connected ecosystem that delivers digital capacity, competitiveness and prosperity for Canadians.

Since 2012, Wavefront has been working in collaboration with Toronto based partners such as Rogers, Ryerson DMZ, Centennial College, University of Toronto and most recently Lighthouse Labs to deliver programs and services to startups and small medium businesses (SMEs). Notable SMEs that Wavefront has supported include Bitnobi and Be Wear Wearables. In January 2017, Wavefront added Christian Magsisi to its leadership team as Vice President of Enterprise Solutions based in Toronto. Mr. Magsisi has grown a Toronto-based team focused on helping companies seize opportunities with digital technologies. Wavefront's Enterprise Solutions offers consulting and strategy development, solution design, DevOps and commercialization support.

"Wavefront Enterprise Solutions is focused on bridging the gap between the innovation creation community and large enterprise to help companies innovate and adopt new technologies faster," says Mr. Magsisi. "Having boots on the ground in the Toronto market has helped to solidify our presence as a partner and advisor around commercializing and growing IoT technology," Mr. Magsisi continued.

Wavefront is an active participant in the Toronto community as a member of the Toronto Board of Trade and sponsor for Tech TO, including SalesTO. Wavefront will be holding an invitation-only Open House on Tuesday, August 15 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at its WeWork location.

About Wavefront

Wavefront is Canada's leader in transforming business through mobile and IoT innovation. We are a centre for commercialization for companies in the wireless and IoT technologies space. Our vision is to build a globally relevant, nationally connected ecosystem that delivers digital capacity, competitiveness and prosperity for Canadians.

