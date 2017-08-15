The new PV capacity will be part of a plan to add 1.5 GW of new generation capacity and to address the state of emergency of the country's electricity system.

The director of Puerto Rico's power utility Autoridad de Energía Eléctrica (AEE) said in a press conference that 240 MW of solar power will be added to the country's energy system in the frame of a plan aimed at addressing the state of emergency of the electricity network.

This new installed power will come from an unspecified number of large-scale PV plants, whose completion is scheduled for June 2019, that would be built thanks to private investments. According to Ramos, all of these projects have already been contracted.

An additional 300 MW of renewable energy generation capacity would be installed at a later ...

