Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service will provide up-to-the-minute global business news to U.S. audiences.

Today Marketplace and BBC World Service announced a new daily global business broadcast, Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service. The collaboration expands the existing relationship between two of the most trusted sources in news, to offer a more in-depth perspective on global economic and business information.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170815005439/en/

The new broadcast launches Tuesday, September 5 on U.S. public radio stations nationwide. The program will be hosted live from London by the BBC's Anu Anand, who brings more than two decades of experience as a global journalist.

"There are large scale shifts underway in the global economy and our expanded relationship with the BBC will provide millions of public radio listeners in the U.S. with a fresh global perspective to start their day," said Deborah Clark, senior vice president and general manager, Marketplace. "We see this collaboration as an important element in realizing our goal to increase the economic intelligence of all Americans by applying global context and tying it together for U.S. audiences."

Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service will provide U.S. audiences with the context behind the headlines and fresh insight on content that addresses global economic issues such as healthcare, climate change, trade, workplaces, and inequalities in Marketplace's unique, approachable style.

"This new program combines the things I love best about radio a great BBC presenter in Anu, and the style and approach that characterizes Marketplace's accessible storytelling techniques," said Steve Titherington, Senior Commissioning Editor, BBC World Service. "Now the BBC World Service can add a little bit more of the world for listeners to wake up to each morning."

The Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service broadcast will continue to be followed by Marketplace Morning Report with host David Brancaccio who presents five, hourly live feeds from New York, with the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation. All six eight-minute modules will continue to air weekdays on public radio stations nationwide. Listeners can also subscribe on Apple or their favourite podcast app. Marketplace Morning Report has the largest audience of all programs in the Marketplace portfolio, reaching 10.8 million listeners each week.

About Marketplace

The Marketplace® portfolio of programs are produced and distributed by American Public Media®, one of the largest producers and distributors of public radio programming in the world. Marketplace®, Marketplace Morning Report®, Marketplace Weekend® and Marketplace Tech® are currently broadcast on 800 public radio stations nationwide and heard by more than 14 million weekly listeners. The Marketplace® portfolio has the largest broadcast audience of any business news program, on radio or television, in the country. Marketplace also has a robust digital audience, with more than 4 million podcast downloads and audio requests every month, on apps like Apple, Slacker and TuneIn. Noted for its timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business and the economy, Marketplace raises the economic intelligence of the country through the unorthodox story, the casual conversation and the unexpected angle on the news. For more information on Marketplace programs, visit marketplace.org. For more information on American Public Media, visit americanpublicmedia.org.

BBC World Service Group includes BBC World Service, BBC World News television, bbc.com/news (the BBC's international-facing online news site), BBC Monitoring and BBC Media Action the BBC's international development charity. The BBC attracts a weekly global audience of 346 million people to its international news services including BBC World Service, BBC World News television channel and bbc.com/news

BBC World Service delivers news contentaround the world in English and 28 other language services, on radio, TV and digital, reaching a weekly audience of269 million. As part of BBC World Service, BBC Learning English teaches English to global audiences. For more information, visit bbc.com/worldservice. The BBC attracts a weekly global audience of 346 million people to its international news services including BBC World Service, BBC World News television channel and bbc.com/news

BBC World News and BBC.com, the BBC's commercially funded international 24-hour English news platforms, are owned and operated by BBC Global News Ltd. BBC World News television is available in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide, and over 433 million households and 3 million hotel rooms. The channel's content is also available on 178 cruise ships, 53 airlines, including 13 distributing the channel live inflight, and 23 mobile phone networks. BBC.com offers up-to-the-minute international news, in-depth analysis and features, including BBC Capital, BBC Culture, BBC Future and BBC Travel, for PCs, tablets and mobile devices to more than 95 million unique browsers each month.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170815005439/en/

Contacts:

For Marketplace

Mark Larson, 619-237-7711

mark.larson@fleishman.com

or

International Communications

BBC Global News Americas

Penny Crook, 212-705-9355

penny.crook@bbc.co.uk