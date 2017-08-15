NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- The Sleep Styler, a system of heatless hair rollers recently featured on ABC's hit show "Shark Tank," is now available online in both Large and Mini sizes for use with a variety of hair lengths and types.

The Sleep Styler heatless hair rollers are made with a marshmallow soft memory foam core and are uniquely designed to dry and curl hair without heat while users sleep. For less than the cost of one blowout, consumers can wake up to styled hair with no heat damage.

"The Sleep Styler is proud to announce that it's expanding its product line to help users with a variety of hair types and lengths achieve effortless and beautiful style," said Tara Brown, creator of The Sleep Styler. "I created The Sleep Styler to help women with unruly hair, like myself, maintain a stylish look without the heat damage. This expansion will provide even more women with a quicker, easier routine, and a polished look."

The Large rollers work best for those with long, thick or curly hair, the ideal length being mid back or longer. The hair must be long enough to spiral around each roller several times to acquire the best result. The Mini rollers are designed for use with shorter hair, or hair that is long but thin or fine. It is recommended that hair be near shoulder length or longer to secure them in place. The Large and Mini rollers can also be combined for use with layered hair or extensions by wrapping the Minis in the shorter hair near the face and using the Large rollers on the longer hair in the back. Like the Large rollers, the Mini rollers have a jumbo 1.5" diameter to create curls and waves.

The Sleep Styler was featured on ABC's hit show "Shark Tank," where celebrity Lori Greiner, widely known as the warm-blooded shark and an expert in Direct Response Marketing, offered to do the deal with Brown after seeing The Sleep Styler system in action.

"I immediately thought The Sleep Styler was a great product, because it's a heat free way to curl your hair without damaging it," said Lori Greiner. "Personally, I love how The Sleep Styler gives back time in the morning and allows women to curl their hair while they sleep."

To learn more about The Sleep Styler, please visit www.thesleepstyler.com.

About The Sleep Styler®

The Sleep Styler is an absorbent, heat-free, lightweight, and ultra-soft hair roller that dries and curls a user's hair while they sleep -- the first of its kind. The ultra-suede microfiber polishes the hair smooth while the plush memory foam conforms to the head for a comfortable night's sleep. Hair becomes softer and shinier without the use of damaging hot styling tools.

About Allstar Products Group

Allstar Products Group is a leading consumer products company that uses direct response advertising to maximize the potential of innovative, quality products and sustainable brands. Founded in 1999, Allstar Products Group has been directly responsible for some of the most successful consumer products in history. APG employs the foremost experts in direct response marketing, product development and manufacturing, and retail distribution to simultaneously build brands and drive sales.

