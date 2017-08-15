

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures continued to slide Tuesday morning, extending steep losses from the previous session amid doubts over whether OPEC can re-balance the global oil markets.



Traders await the latest U.S. oil inventories data for clues about domestic production and consumption. The American Petroleum Institute is out with industry report this afternoon.



WTI light sweeet crude oil was down 30 cents at $47.29 a barrel, unable to hold the $50 mark which was briefly breached earlier this month.



The Commerce Department's Retail Sales report for July will be issued at 8.30 am ET. Economists were looking for growth of 0.3 percent, while it recorded a decline of 0.2 percent in the prior month.



The New York Fed's Empire State Manufacturing Survey for August will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 9.8, unchanged from July.



