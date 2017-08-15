LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- Marketing Maven, one of the country's fastest-growing public relations agencies, has been selected to be a part of the Forbes Agency Council, an invitation-only community for executives in successful public relations, media strategy, creative and advertising agencies.

Marketing Maven was selected to become part of the Council, a network of successful peers enjoying exclusive opportunities and resources, including the opportunity to submit thought leadership articles and lessons on media, PR, advertising topics via Forbes.com.

Forbes Councils combines an innovative, high-touch approach to community management perfected by the team behind Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) with the extensive resources and global reach of Forbes. As a result, Forbes Council members get access to the people, benefits and expertise they need to grow their businesses -- and a dedicated council member concierge who provides personalized support.

Marketing Maven CEO and President Lindsey Carnett has become known among business leaders as a spirited trailblazer who prides herself on giving a voice to the underdog. Named to the 2017 Inc. 5000 List of "Fastest Growing Companies in America" and 2016 Entrepreneur 360 list of "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America," Marketing Maven specializes in PR, influencer marketing, social media advertising, direct response marketing and reputation management.

Recently named AI Global Media's Most Influential Female in Marketing, USA and honored as Folio: Magazine's 2015 Top Women in Media, Carnett lectures at universities, conferences and professional marketing organizations globally. She has appeared in the Forbes Most Powerful Women Business Leader issue, on CCTV, Newsmax, Business Rockstars, NPR, The Doctors, Telemundo, FOX Business, TheStreet.com, Huffington Post and USA Today.

"Marketing Maven is honored to be chosen to become part of such a prestigious group of leading marketers and advertisers," said Carnett. "As part of the Forbes Agency Council, we will be able to share our industry expertise to a larger business network."

About Forbes Councils

Forbes partnered with the founders of Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) to launch Forbes Councils, invitation-only communities for world-class business professionals in a variety of industries. Members, who are hand-selected by each Council's community team, receive personalized introductions to each other based on their specific needs and gain access to a wide range of business benefits and services, including best-in-class concierge teams, personalized connections, peer-to-peer learning, a business services marketplace, and the opportunity to share thought leadership content on Forbes.com. For more information about Forbes Agency Council, visit https://forbesagencycouncil.com/.

About Marketing Maven

With offices in Los Angeles and New York, Marketing Maven is a full-service marketing and communications agency. With origins in direct response public relations, Marketing Maven has developed into a premier voice in brand strategy, social media, innovative media relations, event marketing, tradeshow support, multicultural marketing, reputation management and search engine optimization. Marketing Maven leads the industry in utilizing advanced metrics to measure their clients' marketing reach and providing competitive analysis unparalleled in the industry. For additional information about Marketing Maven, visit http://www.marketingmaven.com.

