Net asset value (NAV) of Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) unit as of end of July 2017 amounted to 1.3424 EUR per unit. Compared to previous month, NAV changed by +0,66%. The NAV was positively affected by the operating performance of the properties.



The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.



